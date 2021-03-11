Honestly we could watch almost anything with Tom ‘the loose lipped spidey’ Holland in, but this dystopian feature is overflowing with the warm and fuzzies. Based on a young adult fiction trilogy, the plot centres around a world where women are absent and men absorb each other’s thoughts in a blinding audiovisual loop of ‘Noise’. Todd (Holland) discovers a haven in a swamp where The Noise cannot penetrate — but the discovery triggers a series of events that force him to flee his home. His beliefs are challenged yet further with the appearance of girl named Viola (Daisy Ridley). Play it cool Tommy, play it cool.

Starring: Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Demián Bichir

Genre: Adventure, Sci-Fi (PG13)

The Reckoning

Adventure horror from Brit director Neil Marshall (Dog Soldiers; The Descent) is a period piece set in England during the time of The Plague. After losing her husband, a woman is put on trial for being a witch. Movies about plagues probably aren’t high on your agenda this year, given *gestures broadly around* but at least you’re not on trial for sourcery. Hopefully.

Starring: Charlotte Kirk, Sean Pertwee, Steven Waddington

Genre: Action, Drama, History (15+)

Don’t Look Back

It’s only got 3.7 stars in IMDB but that kind of makes us want to watch it more. The plot focuses on the unwitting witness of a murder, and the attempts of a dark force to make sure she never tells her story.

Starring: Kourtney Bell, Will Stout, Skyler Hart

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller (PG15)

Safer at Home

Next up — more 3.7 IMDB star horror. Two years into pandemic lockdown a group of friends decide to have a video chat party, safer at home right? Incorrecr, after some of the remote revelers ‘experiment’ with illicit substances — things begin to go very badly wrong, and of course it’s all being webcast across the virtual party. The movie is screened from the POV of a video call which is a bold strategy especially considering current apathy for the medium, let’s see if it pays off for them.

Starring: Alisa Allapach, Adwin Brown, Katie L. Hall

Genre: Thriller (15+)

