Disney’s latest animated peril quest Raya and the Last Dragon is probably our pick of the billing. The story is set in the fictional world of Kumandra, an enchanting land that suddenly comes down with a nasty infestation of mysterious creaturs, called the Druun. The good news is Kumandra has long been a roosting spot for dragons, the bad news — the dragons were pushed to extinction saving humans the last time the Druun were on the scene. So it’s up to lone warrior Raya, to get all Daenerys Stormborn, track down the fabled ‘last dragon’ and open up a can of dracarys on the Druun.
Starring: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Alan Tudyk Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure (PG)
Chaos Walking
Honestly we could watch almost anything with Tom ‘the loose lipped spidey’ Holland in, but this dystopian feature is overflowing with the warm and fuzzies. Based on a young adult fiction trilogy, the plot centres around a world where women are absent and men absorb each other’s thoughts in a blinding audiovisual loop of ‘Noise’. Todd (Holland) discovers a haven in a swamp where The Noise cannot penetrate — but the discovery triggers a series of events that force him to flee his home. His beliefs are challenged yet further with the appearance of girl named Viola (Daisy Ridley). Play it cool Tommy, play it cool.
Starring: Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Demián Bichir Genre: Adventure, Sci-Fi (PG13)
The Reckoning
Adventure horror from Brit director Neil Marshall (Dog Soldiers; The Descent) is a period piece set in England during the time of The Plague. After losing her husband, a woman is put on trial for being a witch. Movies about plagues probably aren’t high on your agenda this year, given *gestures broadly around* but at least you’re not on trial for sourcery. Hopefully.
Starring: Charlotte Kirk, Sean Pertwee, Steven Waddington Genre: Action, Drama, History (15+)
Don’t Look Back
It’s only got 3.7 stars in IMDB but that kind of makes us want to watch it more. The plot focuses on the unwitting witness of a murder, and the attempts of a dark force to make sure she never tells her story.
Starring: Kourtney Bell, Will Stout, Skyler Hart Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller (PG15)
Safer at Home
Next up — more 3.7 IMDB star horror. Two years into pandemic lockdown a group of friends decide to have a video chat party, safer at home right? Incorrecr, after some of the remote revelers ‘experiment’ with illicit substances — things begin to go very badly wrong, and of course it’s all being webcast across the virtual party. The movie is screened from the POV of a video call which is a bold strategy especially considering current apathy for the medium, let’s see if it pays off for them.
Starring: Alisa Allapach, Adwin Brown, Katie L. Hall Genre: Thriller (15+)
Knuckledust
A retrospective account of man found in an underground fighting pit comprised of seven levels of mangled corpses. Investigators must decide whether the apparent sole survivor, lovely chap by the name of Hard Eight (Moe Dunford), is a hero, the world’s most brutal mass murderer, or somewhere in between.
Starring: Moe Dunford, Phil Davis, Kate Dickie Genre: Action, Thriller (15+)
Kalashnikov
Considering this story is essentially the origin story for a weapon that probably has a higher body count than Chuck Norris’ right fist, Kalishnikov offers the unraveling of some pretty epic yarn. After being invalided off the Soviet frontline in World War II, tank driver Mikhail Kalashnikov starts developing plans for a new type of weapon, one that’s still the ‘piew piew die’ of choice for warlords and rebels today.
Starring: Yuriy Borisov, Olga Lerman, Artur Smolyaninov Genre: Biography, War (PG15)
