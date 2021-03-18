When a courier in London is set to deliver some packages, everything changes when she discovers that one of the packages she’s transporting is a bomb.



Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Merab Ninidze, Rachel Brosnahan

Genre: Thriller (PG15)

Sweet River

Hannah’s search for her son’s body leads her to sleepy Billins, where her investigations uncover more than she expected and threaten to expose the towns dark secrets… secrets that both the living and the dead will fight to protect.

Starring: Lisa Kay, Chris Haywood, Eddie Baroo

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller (PG15)

Tickets: Book now

The Seventh Day

A renowned exorcist who teams up with a rookie priest for his first day of training. As they plunge deeper into hell on earth, the lines between good and evil blur, and their own demons emerge.