So many great films to watch this week…  

If you’re a fan of horror flicks, there is plenty of movies out in the cinemas this week to keep you busy. For those of you who don’t prefer watching a movie between splayed fingers – there’s a thriller starring Benedict Cumberbatch and if you like drama, Anthony Hopkin puts on a starring performance in Father – bring the tissues for this one.

**Check out your VOX showtimes and book here now* 

Nobody

A bystander who intervenes to help a woman being harassed by a group of men becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord.

Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Aleksey Serebryakov, Connie Nielsen
Genre: Action, Drama, Crime (PG15)
The Courier

When a courier in London is set to deliver some packages, everything changes when she discovers that one of the packages she’s transporting is a bomb.

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Merab Ninidze, Rachel Brosnahan
Genre: Thriller (PG15)
Sweet River

Hannah’s search for her son’s body leads her to sleepy Billins, where her investigations uncover more than she expected and threaten to expose the towns dark secrets… secrets that both the living and the dead will fight to protect.

Starring: Lisa Kay, Chris Haywood, Eddie Baroo
Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller (PG15)
The Seventh Day

A renowned exorcist who teams up with a rookie priest for his first day of training. As they plunge deeper into hell on earth, the lines between good and evil blur, and their own demons emerge.

Starring: Guy Pearce, Keith David, Stephen Lang
Genre: Horror (PG15)
The Father

A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss
Genre: Drama (PG13)
The Devil Below

A geological expedition to an Appalachian sinkhole becomes a fight for survival against a mysterious force.

Starring: Charlotte Kirk, Sean Pertwee, Steven Waddington
Genre: Horror, Thriller (PG15)
Son

When a young boy falls ill to a mysterious illness, his mother must decide how far she will go to protect him from terrifying forces in her past.

Starring: Andi Matichak, Emile Hirsch, Luke David Blumm
Genre: Horror, Thriller (15+)
