New films to watch in cinemas this week: March 18 to 24
So many great films to watch this week…
If you’re a fan of horror flicks, there is plenty of movies out in the cinemas this week to keep you busy. For those of you who don’t prefer watching a movie between splayed fingers – there’s a thriller starring Benedict Cumberbatch and if you like drama, Anthony Hopkin puts on a starring performance in Father – bring the tissues for this one.
Nobody
A bystander who intervenes to help a woman being harassed by a group of men becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord.
Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Aleksey Serebryakov, Connie Nielsen
Genre: Action, Drama, Crime (PG15)
The Courier
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Merab Ninidze, Rachel Brosnahan
Genre: Thriller (PG15)
Sweet River
Starring: Lisa Kay, Chris Haywood, Eddie Baroo
Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller (PG15)
The Seventh Day
A renowned exorcist who teams up with a rookie priest for his first day of training. As they plunge deeper into hell on earth, the lines between good and evil blur, and their own demons emerge.
Starring: Guy Pearce, Keith David, Stephen Lang
Genre: Horror (PG15)
The Father
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss
Genre: Drama (PG13)
The Devil Below
Starring: Charlotte Kirk, Sean Pertwee, Steven Waddington
Genre: Horror, Thriller (PG15)
Son
Starring: Andi Matichak, Emile Hirsch, Luke David Blumm
Genre: Horror, Thriller (15+)
