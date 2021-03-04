New films to watch in cinemas this week: March 4 to 10
Plenty to watch this week ranging from horror, thrillers and a Disney tale…
Hit pause on Netflix and head on to the cinema with family and friends and catch a flick or two while tucking into a huge tub of popcorn. Fancy a horror or a thriller, there are three options for you to watch. If you want a movie the whole family can check out together, there’s a great Disney film to check out.
Here are the new films to watch in cinemas this week
The Owners
Starring: Maisie Williams, Sylvester McCoy, Rita Tushingham
Genre: Action, Horror, Thriller (15+)
Behind You
Starring: Addy Miller, Elizabeth Birkner, Jan Broberg
Genre: Horror (15+)
Dead Reckoning
Starring: K.J. Apa, Scott Adkins, India Eisley
Genre: Action, Thriller (TBC)
Raya & The Last Dragon
Starring: Tahar Rahim, Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch
Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure (PG)
