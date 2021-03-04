Plenty to watch this week ranging from horror, thrillers and a Disney tale…

Hit pause on Netflix and head on to the cinema with family and friends and catch a flick or two while tucking into a huge tub of popcorn. Fancy a horror or a thriller, there are three options for you to watch. If you want a movie the whole family can check out together, there’s a great Disney film to check out.

Here are the new films to watch in cinemas this week

The Owners

A group of friends think they find an easy score at an empty house with a safe full of cash. But when the owners, an elderly couple, come home early, the tables are suddenly turned.

Starring: Maisie Williams, Sylvester McCoy, Rita Tushingham

Genre: Action, Horror, Thriller (15+)

Behind You

Two young sisters find that all the mirrors in their estranged aunt’s house are covered or hidden. When one of them happens upon a mirror in the basement, she unknowingly releases a malicious demon.

Starring: Addy Miller, Elizabeth Birkner, Jan Broberg

Genre: Horror (15+)

Dead Reckoning

A young woman must foil the terrorist who killed her parents before he strikes again on the island of Nantucket.

Starring: K.J. Apa, Scott Adkins, India Eisley

Genre: Action, Thriller (TBC)

Raya & The Last Dragon

In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon.

Starring: Tahar Rahim, Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure (PG)

