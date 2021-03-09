What a way to celebrate International Women’s Month…

We shouldn’t have to choose between living an active lifestyle and enjoying our favourite foods, when it’s perfectly healthy to be able to enjoy both.

Life is all about balance right? That’s what the team at Puma believe, which is why they’ve teamed up with legendary burger concept, High Joint. The collaboration comes just in time for International Women’s Month, and between now and March 31, girls can get in on the action.

Imagine one of High Joint’s signature juicy burgers, complete with Puma’s special secret pink sauce, complemented by a refreshing strawberry and vanilla shake. Any female who purchases the pair during the month of March will be treated to a voucher to spend at the sports store.

The She Moves Us Combo is available at High Joint’s restaurant in Al Manara as well as to order on ChatFood and Deliveroo before the end of the month. The voucher is valid for a 30 per cent discount on all women’s products to spend in any Puma store in the UAE.

The collaboration is in celebration of the brand’s ‘She Moves Us’ campaign, fronted by global pop star Dua Lipa. The campaign focuses on inspiring women who move together to achieve and connect through sport and culture.

“I am so excited to announce my partnership with PUMA,” Dua Lipa said when the campaign was announced. “From performance rehearsals to hiking in the hills, it’s important to feel comfortable & look good. I’ve got so many ideas for the projects and campaigns I’ll be taking part in and look forward to bringing them all to life with my PUMA family.”

High Joint X Puma, available until March 31. order.chatfood.io