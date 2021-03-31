The Experience by Reif Othman is available as an eight- or 12-dish omakase tasting menu with seating for just four guests…

Before Reif Othman launched his multi-award winning Kushiyaki brand at Dar Wasl Mall, he was at the helm of homegrown restaurant Play, which included an intimate 12-seater chef’s table concept. Called The Experience by Reif Othman, it was a fantastic culinary experience, with the talented chef creating a unique –and exciting – menu featuring many of favourite dishes, and serving them personally to diners.

Now the concept returns once again but in a new location – the newly renovated Reif Japanese Kushiyaki with diners invited to perch up at the pass of Reif’s Dar Wasl restaurant.

Omakase is the Japanese tradition of letting the chef choose and cook your order. At Reif’s, each month will feature a different culinary theme. For April, the tasting menu is themed around Japan’s cherry blossom season. In May, the culinary theme is inspired by the Japanese holiday tradition of Golden Week. With World Sushi Day falling on the 18 June, that month homage to Reif’s unconventional twist on all things sushi. Further new themes will be revealed on social media.

“I am constantly developing new dishes, almost daily, so by bringing The Experience back, I can indulge Dubai’s foodies in a different, more refined take on my unconventional Japanese food. Once each culinary theme concludes, we will look to add some of these dishes to our specials menu,” said Reif Othman, chef-owner of Reif Japanese Kushiyaki.

We’re particularly excited to try his new wagyu otoro squid ink marbled bun. Just look at it…

Two tasting menus are available: eight dishes for Dhs350, and 12 dishes for Dhs550 (food only), including a wooden chopstick gift set. These can be booked seven days a week for lunch or dinner over a three-hour period, for a minimum of two people and a maximum of four. Reservations are required five working days in advance to ensure Reif’s availability and the sourcing of exclusive produce.

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl Road, daily noon to 11pm, Tel: (04) 3450761. reifkushiyaki.com