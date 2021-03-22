Can Boldly Asian still make a bold impact?

With so much competition across the city, Asian restaurants need to do the most to stand out in Dubai. Since 2013, BA – Boldly Asian has been fighting for a slice of that pie, using authentic ingredients and traditional cooking techniques to attract an Asian cuisine-loving crowd.

BA realised in 2018 however, that a fresh look was in order and worked to upgrade its space into a more Instagram-friendly environment. What’s On popped down to see if the renovated space can still deliver a bold impact.

They say first impressions count, and BA definitely took this into consideration. The entranceway is guarded by a huge tiger statue, the first instance of a recurring theme featuring the big cat. The corridor is mirrored and dimly lit, only by enchanting hanging lanterns guiding you to your experience.

The menu if fairly priced, with the huge 18-piece sashimi platter coming in at Dhs240. Made for sharing, the show-stopping platter is exquisitely displayed for maximum effect. The sliced raw fish is noticeably fresh and includes a varied selection from tuna to octopus, salmon and prawn.

Steamed bao buns come with pork belly (Dhs38), bbq chicken (Dhs38) or wasabi prawn fillings (Dhs48). Each one is large, emblazoned with the Boldly Asian logo, and very light and fluffy. The fillings inside are plentiful and the ratio is well balanced to the soft bao bun.

Another must-try dish is wagyu beef tartare with yuzu and togarashi (Dhs90), a long cuboid of fresh raw beef, topped with boiled quail eggs and sliced shallots. A unique presentation for a popular dish, which is coated in yuzu sauce for a delicious creamy texture.

While BA might not be about to shake up the restaurant scene, for tasty and wallet-friendly Asian food, it’s a safe bet. If you’re looking for somewhere with great Palm Jumeirah views, friendly service and impressive dishes – this is the place for you.

BA Boldly Asian, Fairmont the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Wednesday to Saturday, 6pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 457 3457. fairmont.com