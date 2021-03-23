The bakery known for its ‘itty bitty’ cupcakes has revealed two new full-size cakes…

Got a special occasion coming up? Or want to send a birthday treat to a friend or loved one? There’s a new option to try, created by popular cupcake company, Sugargram. Known for sending out personalised boxes of ‘itty bitty’ cupcakes, Sugargram also offers cookies, and now occasion cakes.

There are two new cakes to choose from, the first is a giant chocolate feast, called Chocolate Balr. Made up of five layers of moist chocolate sponge, frosted with smooth ganache and topped with bite sized triple chocolate “Fudge Judy ” cupcakes, this one is a chocoholic’s dream.

Taking on an element of surprise, when slicing into the inside of the cake, you’ll find an outpouring of gold-dusted chocolate balls.

The other option, called Killa Vanilla, also has a secret surprise inside in the form of Wonka-esque candy and sprinkles. The classic vanilla cake comes in the colours of the rainbow with creamy buttercream frosting coating the sponge.

On top you can expect a selection of mini cupcakes, promising an Instagram-worthy treat for a special day. The cakes come in a luxurious branded boxes, keeping the creation nice and snug on its journey, and open up upon lifting the lid.

The new cakes can be ordered for same-day delivery via Chatfood or Deliveroo, and are priced at Dhs225 each. For a smaller treat, be sure to check out Sugaram’s cupcake boxes priced at Dhs125 for 25 mini cakes. You can also build your own box of five cupcakes for Dhs30.

Sugragram’s cookies are also available to order, and trust us when we say they are all kinds of gooey and delicious. A beautifully displayed box of five assorted cookies is Dhs115.

Delivery charges apply. @sugargram_me