Looking for a new dinner spot? Somewhere that isn’t quite casual but doesn’t stretch to ‘fine-dining’ (along with a potentially hefty price tag)? Say hello to Zoco Dubai, the perfect restaurant for your next date night or dinner out with friends.

The cool restaurant, which can be found at The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, has long been established in Dubai as a go-to Mexican eatery. Now, things are changing and there’s even more reason to go as the brand new menu is set to take your taste buds on a trip around the whole of Latin America.

The venue is an eclectic mix of design. It occupies a massive space with dramatic exposed brick arches and huge towering columns, set off by rich, deep woods, plush brown leather seating and soft neon lighting in places.

Whether it’s a family meal or a night out, there’s plenty on offer at Zoco, with a new food menu, new drinks menu, new concept and new promotions. Dishes are inspired by places like Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Cuba, Argentina, Brazil, Venezuela, Guatemala and Colombia.

From classics such as fajitas, enchiladas and quesadillas to fresh seafood and grilled meats, theres something for everyone, and chefs have created reinterpretations of famous dishes. You’ll find dishes such as tiraditos, ceviches, tacos, anticuchos, steaks and tostadas.

Dessert will be a typically Latin American affair with signature sweets such as tres leches cake, churros, fondants, tarts, sorbets and a variety of sweet wines. It’s a relaxed affair at Zoco so you can sit back and let the food do the talking.

An extensive drinks menu will satiate that thirst, from signature Mexican drinks including margarita, tequila or aquas frescas to beers, wines and spirits.

Did someone say ‘fiesta’?

Zoco, Level 1, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Monday to Saturday, 5pm to 1am, Fridays from 12.30pm to 4pm. zocodubai.com

