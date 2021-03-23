Instagramable desserts aplenty…

If the Marina Walk is your go-to spot, you’ve probably visited quite a few, if not all of the cafes and restaurant. But we have good news as a brand new spot called Shisheo has just opened up bragging delicious desserts and unique shisha flavours.

Located on the first floor of the Marinascape mall, the chic lounge stands out with a calming (and pretty) sea green with hues of gold paired with delicate interiors and cosy seats – perfect for guests who plan on spending a long evening tucking into great food and dessert.

The one-page menu is packed with salads, snacks, starters, dessert and drinks and we were assisted by our helpful waitress who helped us narrow down our choices.

Picking the shrimp torpedo (Dhs55) to start, six pieces of crisp battered shrimp were served up which came with a delicious dynamite sauce that we requested to be left on the table after the shrimps were devoured.

For mains, we picked the perfect burger (Dhs70) which comes in either a Wagyu beef or chicken patty. We opted for chicken which was served up grilled, topped with a finger-licking sauce and cheese.

Perhaps an easier dish to tuck into would be the chicken chipotle wrap (Dhs58) with included a deep-fried chicken, cheddar cheese, a delicious chipotle sauce and capsicum.

Next up, was the course we were waiting for: desserts.

Tempting us throughout our dinner is a selection on display at the counter. Instantly catching our eye was the Instagrammable giant chocolate tart (Dhs75) which looked almost waffle-like with pools of chocolate cream and gold leaf on top. Though packed with chocolate, the dessert was light and had a hint of coffee. It was hands down the star of the night.

Another favourite included the baked cheesecake (Dhs65) which comes beautifully plated with caramel sauce, berries and strawberries – one that cheesecake fans need to try. For a lighter option, the saffron milk cake (Dhs65) is a must-try with a slurpable saffron milk sauce which paired perfectly with each bite of light saffron cake.

After our meal, we sipped on green tea and relaxed in the pretty interiors. For shisha lovers, apart from the classic flavours, Shisheo offers up a list of unique flavours such as red gummy bear, tiramisu, space dessert, bounty hunter and more for Dhs180.

Shisheo Lounge, Marina Walk Marinascape Mall – Dubai, open daily from 11am. @shisheo_lounge

Images: Shisheo Lounge