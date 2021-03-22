Sponsored: The luxury hotel’s executive chef has developed a limited edition menu…

Holi festival is just around the corner and we’re already thinking of special way to celebrate, especially when it comes to food.

The Oberoi, Dubai’s Executive Chef Saneesh Varghese has created an exclusive dining menu that culinary fans are sure to love. The limited edition dinner, called ‘Colours. By Chef Saneesh’, is inspired by the different regions of India, transporting diners to the region through taste.

Chef Saneesh’s three course menu includes dishes such as galouti kebab, hariyali soya chaap, rajasthani pitod and much more. Vegetarians can enjoy a wide range of choices from paneer bhurji to lasooni makhana palak and pomegranate raita. For the meat fans, there’s chingdi malai curry, dal makhani and chicken dum biriyani as well as a selection of delicious desserts.

This exclusive menu is only running between March 25 and 29 at Nine7One restaurant in The Oberoi, Dubai. Diners can join between 7pm and 11.30pm each day, and prices start from Dhs175 for the vegetarian option and Dhs250 for non-vegetarian dishes.

Fancy having a go at the galouti kebab yourself? Here’s the method:

Mince the lamb boti and kidney fat together, pass through the mincer at least 8-10 times to get a fine mince

Transfer the mince lamb to bowl.

Add all ingredients together and mix well, until it achieves a very smooth silken texture

Smoke the kebab with ghee and cloves for about 10-20 minutes.

Store the kebab mixture in the chiller for about 12 hours

Heat the mahi tawa/Lagaan add some ghee

Make small patties of lamb mince and shallow fry in very low heat until the kebabs get tender

Note: The kebabs are very soft in texture, so please be very careful while cooking them

Nine7One, The Oberoi Dubai, March 25 to 29, 7.30pm to 11pm, Dhs175 vegetarian, Dhs250 non-vegetarian. Tel: (0)4 444 1407. oberoihotels.com