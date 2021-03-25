Enjoy pool access, unlimited drinks and a lunch platter from Dhs250…

The weather in Dubai is just perfect at the moment, with clear skies and temperatures keeping in the low 30’s for now. If you’re looking for a new pool deal to help you soak up the sun this weekend, we have just the ticket.

The Penthouse Dubai has kept its pool off limits until recently, and we’re pleased to share that the glass-walled Insta-famous pool has officially reopened. To celebrate, the rooftop venue is launching a wallet-friendly deal to make the most of.

Every Friday and Saturday, guests can enjoy all-day pool access, plus unlimited drinks and a chef’s special lunch platter all in one package. For the girls, this brand new offer is priced at Dhs250, while for the guys, the same deal is Dhs350.

The drinks package runs for three hours between 1pm and 4pm, but you can enjoy access to the pool up until sunset. The restaurant is known for offering premium sushi and artisan pizza, so you can expect a delicious spread included in the deal.

A la carte options are also available, with a minimum spend of Dhs300 per person applied.

If you’re not ready to leave come sunset, check out the Supper Club at The Penthouse Dubai which runs Saturday to Thursday from 6.30pm to 9.30pm. The three-course dinner includes a range of award-winning Japanese dishes, as well as free-flowing drinks and cocktails.

The price for the Supper Club starts at Dhs250 for ladies and Dhs350 for gents. The venue boasts unbeatable Dubai skyline views and epic sunsets, so from day to night you’re guaranteed a stunning backdrop to enjoy with close friends.

The Penthouse Dubai, Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Thurs 4pm to 1am, Fri & Sat 1pm to 1am. Tel: (0)52 900 4868. @thepenthousedubai