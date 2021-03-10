Grills@Chill’O is a lot of brunch for your buck…

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche is hosting a new fortnightly brunch and it’s already lit a fire under the capital’s weekend dining scene.

The Grill@Chill’O Brunch is an epicurean extravaganza hosted every other Friday, and features eight individual culinary hubs to explore.

There’s the restaurant’s famous signature grills; a genuinely epic selection of fresh seafood (charred, steamed and fried); a foie gras station for those with a taste for the high life; a diverse carvery; choice Asian delights; carvery bites; sushi; and strong selection of top tier dessert.

It’s a poolside venue with a spacious terrace just begging for Insta-attention. The brunch also features three dedicated beverage stalls, dealing in mixology, hops, grapes, malts and the short stuff.

Upcoming brunches include March 12 and 26, an Eater special on April 2, and a final one is scheduled before Ramadan on April 9.

What’s more

For the rest of March you can take part in the venue’s Kil’O Night which involves devouring a kilo of steak, a selection of gourmet sides and a bottle of grape all for just Dhs750. Of course you can take it all on yourself, but the suggested serving is for four people. Nobody is judging. AND there’s 25 per cent off for those that have been vaccinated. Available nightly.

Before April beings you can also check out the venue’s Boston lobster-centric a la carte menu.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Corniche Road East, brunch timings every other Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs230, house Dhs320 and kids aged six to 12 are just Dhs95. Tel: (02) 813 7777, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com