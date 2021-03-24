Sponsored: From a special Layali El Hilmiya Pop up to rotating tower tops

Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi is helping elevate your iftar and suhoor experiences for Ramadan this year.

Despite the fact that, in accordance with public safety measures set out by UAE authorities, there will be no Ramadan tents this year — hotels like Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi will still be assisting those looking to break their fast with quality dining options, and serene surrounds.

Here you’ll find a diverse trio of carefully thought-through Ramadan dining adventures, for you and the family to try.

Layali El Hilmiya

The hugely popular Layali El Hilmiya is returning this year as a multivenue ‘pop-up’ bringing together Café Palmier and District by Amalfi. After the sun dips below the horizon, this limited-time pop-up will offer an indoor and outdoor Iftar experience to enjoy your favorite Ramadan dishes.

A comprehensive selection of a la carte and set menu suhour is also available at this conveniently located city hotel from 11pm.

Iftar prices start at Dhs195 for soft drinks, the Dhs240 package is inclusive of tea, coffee and Ramadan soft-blends. Children under 12 dine free with each paying adult. Suhour set menus available from Dhs75, mezze plates from Dhs50. Call: (800) 101 101 for more information about early bird offers and group discounts, or visit the marriott.com website.

Market Kitchen Iftar

This sophisticated dining venue is already fondly regarded by the capital’s foodies, and for the Holy Month of Ramadan, it will be offering a very special, nightly Iftar date.

To break your fast in the best possible way Market Kitchen will be featuring a modern Arabic culinary leaning presented in a traditional sharing format. But that’s not all, you will still have access to some of the signature Market Dishes with the same Farm to Table spirit and quality ingredients.

Ramadan opening hours 6am to 11pm. The iftar at Market Kitchen is charged at Dhs250 and available from sunset. Tel: (800) 101 101, @marketkitchenabudhabi

Stratos Iftar

If you’re in search of a unique spot to stage a memorable iftar experience, Stratos offers one of the city’s most spectacular backdrops. The 120 metre high rotating restaurant offers unrivalled 360-degree views of Abu Dhabi. It’s the very first time the restaurant has ever been open for iftar sessions, and it’s kicking off its modern American culinary tenure with flame-grilled delights from the josper oven.

Ramadan opening hours 6pm to 2am. The iftar at Stratos is charged at Dhs275 and available from sunset. Tel: (800) 101 101, @stratosabudhabi

Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi is located on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street. To book your own iftar experience at any of these restaurants, call: (800) 101 101, or visit marriott.com for more information.

