Dubai’s famous food and beverage scene is ever-evolving, with exciting new venues opening up often. For those who are looking for a new slice of culture, Australian-born restaurant Hunter & Barrel is opening up a Dubai outpost.

The stunning new venue is set to open at Vida Emirates Hills, near JLT, serving up signature smoky meat and barrel-aged craft beverages. Whilst we don’t yet know a specific date for the opening, we do know it’s set to be this month, March 2021.

The space is beautiful, with striking features such as a huge wooden sculpture over the bar, a glowing stag wall hanging, leafy green foliage and even knitted half-bitten strawberry lights hanging from the ceiling. Instagram, here we come.

Hunter & Barrel will be comprised of a spacious dining room and adjoining full-service bar, two private dining spaces for groups and gatherings, and in-venue entertainment spaces for live DJ sets and sports, with a terrace set to open later on.

Aside from cool decor, it’s Hunter & Barrels’ signature form of cooking which sets it aside from others. Renowned in Australia for its charcoal roasted meats and vegetables, it will be bringing its expertise to Dubai.

Dishes will include starters such as open fire prawns and smoky chicken wings. There will also be salads and burgers too. Hunter & Barrel will be serving up its token charcoal skewers, served with potato wedges or house salads.

For those who are serious about their steak, check out the Steak Programme menu, boasting fillet, rump, sirloin and rib-eye, a 1.3kg tomahawk or 700g angus t-bone. All steaks are either grain fed, CAB prime or wagyu.

Alongside an extensive drinks menu, Hunter & Barrel will serve up barrel-aged drinks matured in an in-venue cellar, eight different types of beer and sixteen varieties of wine, so everyone will be catered to.

Children will also be welcome with a special ‘Young Hunters’ menu with an array of child-friendly dishes.

Hunter & Barrel, Vida Emirates Hills, Dubai, opening soon…

Images: Provided