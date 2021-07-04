The best restaurants to have opened in Dubai so far this year

Keen to be seen somewhere new? Check out these cool hotspots…

Dubai is a melting pot for new restaurants, and we wouldn’t be doing our job properly if we didn’t keep you updated with the very best ones to check out. We’ve only just reached the second half of the year, and already there’s quite a few new openings that have got us excited.

Here’s 10 new restaurants to check out in Dubai.

Kinoya

After quietly accruing a small legion of ramen fans from years of intimate, sold-out supper clubs, Neha Mishra opened Kinoya, a ramen meets izakaya spot inside the Onyx tower in The Greens. This almost strip mall-style location may not have the glamour of DIFC but don’t be fooled: Neha serves delicious ramens at her Izakaya, and plenty of other interesting dishes worth trying, too. The set-up of the licensed restaurant gears up for counter-style snacks for one, quick dinners for two, or sectioned-off, low seating group parties – the latter looking especially fun.

Onyx Tower, The Greens, Mon to Sat noon to 1am (closed Sundays). Tel: (0)45486776. kinoya.ae

Fi’lia

Pipped as the region’s first female-led restaurant, Fi’lia is the newly opened SLS Dubai’s stunning Italian restaurant, complete with Burj-facing terrace. The contemporary-meets-casual decor features rattan furniture and copper hardware to create a welcoming feminine space. The menu is split into three – nonna (grandmother), mamma (mother) and filia (daughter) – and features recipes passed down through generations. Expect fresh ingredients from the firewood oven and grill, handmade breads and pasta, overlooking Dubai from 70 floors high.

Fi’lia, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, daily, breakfast: 7am to 10.30am, lunch: 12.30pm to 3.30pm, dinner: 6.30pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 607 0770. @filiadubai

Myrra by Opa

Greek and Spanish restaurant Myrra by Opa just opened its doors in Club Vista Mare. The Mediterranean spot is the ideal beachside spot to enjoy a view of the ocean with your fresh oysters and catch of the day. The Spanish cuisine fans will enjoy the traditional paella, while lovers of Greek food will fawn after dishes such as kleftiko and spanakopita. There’s both indoor and alfresco seating, plus a dedicated area for the little ones to play and enjoy.

Myrra by Opa, Club Visa Mare, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 11am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 770 1433. @myrrarestaurant

Zeta Seventy Seven

Fancy dining 77 floors into the sky? That’s what you’ll find with Zeta Seventy Seven, found on the rooftop of Address Beach Resort. The alfresco spot overlooks Bluewaters, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina and beyond, so you’ll never tire of the view. It has an Asian fusion menu, with a focus on seafood – expect to find dishes including iced oysters, wagyu sirloin, crispy fried prawns and miso lobster.

Zeta Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, JBR, daily 11am to 5pm (Dhs700 min table spend), 6pm to midnight (Dhs1,000 min table spend), max 4 per table. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com

Aka

The Pointe continues to make strides as a nightlife hub, with the addition of Aka. The contemporary Japanese restaurant plans to introduce a calendar of live entertainment when regulations allow, but for now offers a premium dining menu, as well as views of Atlantis The Palm and The Palm Fountain.Menu options include miso black cod, maki rolls, wagyu tenderloin and confit duck leg baos.

Aka, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, daily 4pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 578 0555. @aka_dubai

Carna

If you’re a fan of meat, there are no shortages of great steakhouses in Dubai, but there aren’t many who really utilise the entirety of the animal in the cooking. That exactly what makes Italian butcher Dario Cecchini and his restaurants extra special. With as much respect for the animal as possible, Dario Cecchini turns parts of the meat normally disregarded into culinary masterpieces. Dishes such as 12-hour slow cooked cow tongue and marinated beef heart skewers are signatures, which guests are encouraged to try before casting judgement.

Carna by Dario Cecchini, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, daily 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 607 0757. @carnadubai

Lucky Fish

Beachside dining isn’t hard to come by in Dubai, but if you want to avoid the hoards of people at your local beach club, check out toes-in-the-sand restaurant, Lucky Fish. Noted as the most recent opening on Palm West Beach, Lucky Fish offers Mediterranean dining in its half open venue. The decor is maximal, with white washed wood and clashing patterns. Natural elements have been used not only in the interiors, but the menu as well. There’s a fresh fish on display on ice every day, with a choice of local and seasonal varieties on offer.

Lucky Fish, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 569 3447. @luckyfishdubai

Mimi Kakushi

Another new entry into the Japanese market is Jazz inspired eatery, Mimi Kakushi, found at Four Seasons Jumeirah. Enjoy sharing plates boasting signature dishes such as sashimi, sushi, tempura and gyoza. For mains try Kagoshima wagyu beef, followed by a selection of desserts. The restaurant is decked out in warm hues of brown woods and cushy leather-bound booths. You’ll see the chefs live at work preparing your food in an open kitchen, which is exemplary of Japanese-style cooking.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai, open 6pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 379 4811. @mimikakushi

Twiggy

Twiggy is the beach club and restaurant in Park Hyatt Dubai, offering blissful lunches and atmospheric dinners overlooking Dubai Creek. The Mediterranean menu includes a tempting truffle pizza, burrata and fresh seafood such as lobster, oysters and carpaccio as well as light and refreshing salads. Overlooking Lagoon, the restaurant offers a relaxed yet inviting vibe, with natural details and friendly service.

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. @twiggydubai

Wawa

Without a sushi boat in sight, Wawa has done away with cheesy gimmicks in order to attract diners searching for the closest thing to authentic Japanese cuisines in Dubai. Found in Golden Tulip Hotel, Al Barsha, the new spot promises high-end dishes in an urban and stylish atmosphere. There’s a focus on premium quality throughout the menu, which has been reinterpreted to also include contemporary Korean dishes.