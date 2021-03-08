Sponsored: Including an epic flatbread combo…

Tower top, pool-adjacent refuge of the good life, Up & Below at Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre has just undergone an intense menu and dining promotion upgrade.

The same focus on flavour and outrageously strong value remains, but there’s now a little more variety, some banging bargains on flat bread and an all day, every day happy hour.

Menu debutants include an all-new collection of sliders (including Angus beef, Middle Eastern chicken, fish and vegetarian options); a patatas bravas tapas plate; righteous vegan nachos; plump chicken wings by the dozen with your choice of five sauces (such as Thai, jerk and harissa); pan seared Tuscan salmon; skillet steak with mushroom glaze and more.

Running on flat breads

We’re not sure of the precise dictionary-defined difference between pizza and flat bread, and to be perfectly honest it’s not important that we resolve that conundrum here. Not when the result is mouthfuls of fondant cheese and luxurious, fresh toppings, all sitting on top of a precision charred base.

At Up & Below, you can ‘come on down’ at any time during the opening hours and find that the slice is right. Grab a flat bread layered with molten brie, caramelised onion and green apple; or braised Moroccan style lamb, chermoula and roasted pepper; or sweet water shrimp, cream cheese, capers and lemon — and add on a full fresh pint of hops, for just Dhs49 total.

Always happy

You can pair all this affordable gastronomy with the venue’s neverending happy hour. From open to close, there’s 50 per cent off selected sips every single day of the week.

Don’t forget the dip

One final Up & Below siren’s song comes in the form of a cut-price pass for the neighbouring pool. You can get an entire day’s access to the rooftop pool at Courtyard by Marriott for Dhs50. And that has to be one of the best value dips in the city. Other than Up and Below’s nachos.

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi, Fri to Wed 3pm to midnight, Thu 5pm to 8pm. Tel: (052) 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi

Images: Provided