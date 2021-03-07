Cute cats and cool aesthetics = great content…

Whether you have pets already, or can’t keep your one of your own for whatever reason, cat lovers alike will love Dubai’s newest cat cafe, Vibrissae. Appealing to all the ‘crazy cat people’, Vibrissae has more than 12 adorable felines ready to cuddle, play and chill with you.

The pet paradise is decorated with everything the furry friends could need, from a huge climbing wall, to swinging hammocks and plenty of comfy areas to snooze in. There’s plenty of space for humans to relax too, with a great coffee menu and lots of toys to help you befriend your favourite animal.

As much as you might fall in love with them, the cats in Vibrissae are not up for adoption, nor can you bring your own pets into the cafe. They all undergo regular vet check-ups to ensure they’re healthy and vaccinated. All of the cats are resident pets, who have been raised with families and are comfortable around humans.

More than just cats, Vibrissae also has a cafe (in a feline-free area) for guests to enjoy a coffee or smoothie while watching the kittens play. If you want to get in on the action there’s a fee of Dhs49 per hour for adults and Dhs39 for kids.

For dedicated cat fanatics, you can purchase a monthly membership for Dhs299, which will give you unlimited access as long as there’s availability. If you’d prefer a private affair, the cafe can be hired privately for up to 20 guests, starting from Dhs1,499.

Vibrissae wants to help the cat-lovers who can’t own one due to maintenance costs, family members with allergies, too busy to handle the responsibility, frequent travellers or other reasons. Now they can enjoy the company of cats minus the litter box duties and the sky-high vet bills.

Upon arrival, a short list of rules will be presented to you, which must be followed throughout the experience. Reservations are recommended.

Vibrissae Cafe, Safa 1, Safa Park Area, Dubai, daily 12pm to 9pm. Tel: (0)56 966 6571. @catcafevibrissae

Images: Instagram/Provided