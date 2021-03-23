Sponsored: Get set for a fun-fueled Easter at W Dubai – The Palm…

If you’re looking for a great way to celebrate Easter, head to the Palm Jumeirah to luxury boutique hotel, W Dubai – The Palm where a great selection of offers await which will make this Easter one to remember.

Here are three ways W Dubai – The Palm is celebrating Easter.

Torno Subito

Taking place from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday, April 3, you can enjoy a laid-back lunch at the hotel’s signature Italian restaurant – Torno Subito, where a playful Easter feast featuring Italian dishes right out of the 1950’s await.

Your dining experience will take place on the stunning terrace, set against breathtaking views of Dubai Marina while indoors will have a vibrant setting to keep you company.

For your meals, there’s an array of modern Italian cuisine complete with free-flowing beverages.

Per person, it will cost Dhs279 for the soft package and Dhs399 for the house package.

Email tornosubitodubai@whotels.com or call on +971 4 245 5800 to book your spot.

LIV

The Easter celebrations at LIV invite diners to ‘LIV a little’ and experience a vibrant selection of dishes packed with flavours. Expect live stations, a great buffet selection, delicious desserts and drinks.

Easter lunch takes place on Friday April 2 and 3 from 1pm to 3.30pm where you will pay Dhs175 for the soft package and Dhs275 for the house package.

Prefer dinner? It takes place on April 3 from 6.30pm to 10.30pm and you will pay Dhs195 for the soft package and Dhs295 for the house package.

If you have little ones aged six to 11 years old can get 50 per cent off, while kids below age five can dine for free.

Email liv.dubai@whotels.com or call 04 245 5800 to book your spot.

AWAY Spa

If you’re in need of some zen or know someone who can do with some time out, book in a 60-minute massage at AWAY Spa. If you mention ‘Easter Offer’ during the booking process, you will be upgraded to a 90-minute massage.

The offer is valid for the whole month of April.

Email w.dxbtp.spa@whotelsworldwide.com or call 04 245 5533 to book your spot.

For more information visit @wdubaipalm

Images: W Dubai – The Palm