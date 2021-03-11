Enjoy unlimited drinks and food, too…

Ladies’ days are a bonafide Dubai institution involving spending the day by the pool, enjoying free-flowing beverages, food and more at some fantastic prices for the girls. One such ladies’ day is the one at Wet Deck Dubai, found at W Dubai – The Palm.

After a short hiatus, the Sunday ladies’ day there is back and better than ever. Re-launching on Sunday, March 14, not only will ladies enjoy free-flowing beverages and one dish from the food menu, but they will also get to enjoy a free yoga session and receive a 20 per cent off voucher to be used at the hotel’s spa.

So here’s how the day will go: Start the day with a relaxing yoga session on the beach from 11am to 12am. Following that, pitch up by the cool pool from 12pm to 4pm and sip on selected house drinks, such as wines, spirits and cocktails, and soak up that sun.

Guys are welcome too, with four hours’ unlimited drinks and some food, priced at Dhs250. Sorry gents, you won’t get to join the yoga class or get the spa voucher we’re afraid. The day will take place at the smaller (but no less fun) pool on the higher level of the hotel’s pool area.

The spa voucher entitles the holder to 20 per cent off selected massages at W Dubai – The Palm’s AWAY spa. Dishes available at the ladies’ day include salads, ocean-fresh poke bowls, or go for a fully-loaded burger.

There are plenty of packages available if you fancy stepping things up a notch.

For a round bed, with up to three people maximum, it’s Dhs800, which includes a premium beverage offering. A WET Deck cabana is priced at Dhs1000 for three people with the premium beverages included.

The Secret Garden Cabana can host up to eight people, priced at Dhs1200 inclusive of premium beverages. You could even go all out and opt for the water bed, up to four people, for Dhs1500. Deposits are required.

Not Another Ladies Day, WET Deck, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sundays, yoga 11am to 12pm, ladies’ day 12pm to 4pm, Dhs150 girls Dhs250 guys. Book here.

Images: Provided