If you’re looking for super stylish beachwear and dinnerwear, look no further…

When it comes to looking your best and rocking new outfits, Dubai is certainly a city where you need to take it to the next level. Online fashion retailer Beach City has long been favored by Dubai residents for its luxe beach and brunch wear.

Now, Beach City has opened a huge new store in Palm Jumeirah’s Nakheel Mall, meaning you can browse the collection and try-on in-store. The new venue follows on from the smaller pop-up Beach City store that was already there.

To celebrate opening, Beach City is giving away, to one lucky follower, Dhs1000 to spend in store with a personal styling session and a makeover at The Salon at Yin Yang. Head to Beach City’s Instagram page for more details.

Beach City is a fashion retailer for women, selling everything from swimwear to beach cover ups, accessories and party dresses. The brand sites Dubai as its inspiration, with an aim to ‘give you style you can’t find anywhere else without breaking the bank’.

The new shop at Nakheel Mall looks as Instagrammable as the brand itself, with a beautiful balloon display at the entrance (it’s unclear whether this is to stay), pampass grass, wicker baskets and green trees.

The brand boasts several celebrity followers, from influencer Danielle Fogarty to Geordie Shore alumni, Charlotte Crosby. If you’re looking to seamlessly head from the beach to a party, Beach City has you covered.

Whilst the huge new physical Beach City shop is now open in Nakheel Mall, you’ll still be able to shop online. The Dubai-based website offers same-day and next-day delivery within the UAE and three-day delivery for international orders.

Happy shopping…

Beach City, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 10am t0 10pm daily. Tel: (04) 390 9999. @shopbeachcity

Images: Social