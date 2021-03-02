We interrupt your normal content to bring you this breaking news…

Whether you’re a visitor, newbie expat or long-time resident, you’ll know that Saudi Arabia is rich in culture, attractions, dining adventures and nature, but navigating through it all can be a daunting experience.

That’s where we come in: we’ve officially launched WhatsOnSaudiArabia.com – here to provide visitors and residents nonstop coverage of food, news, travel and local culture.

Just like you’re accustomed to, we’ll give Saudi a hefty sprinkling of local goodness: from our favourite artisanal donut shops, and the best outdoor experiences in AlUla, to hidden gems, new hotel openings and brilliant beach clubs you never knew existed. Our What’s On journalists working on the ground, will deliver breaking stories and insider guides, while sharing news that matters most to residents and travellers.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The What’s On team has been working hard over the past year to build an editorially strong website that honours Saudi Arabia,” says What’s On’s Head Of Content, Laura Coughlin. “We want to help our audience discover fresh and exciting ways to immerse themselves in their new cities and inspire them to explore even more.”

WhatsOnSaudiArabia.com’s content creation will first shine a spotlight on things happening in Riyadh and Jeddah – with expansion to furthering cities towards Q4 of 2021.

“This move is part of What’s On’s plans to expand its brand portfolio”, says Ian Fairservice, Managing Partner of Motivate Media Group. “Saudi is driving investment and tourism more than ever before and we feel we can bring valuable and engaging content to this market”.

Get on the newsletter list of What’s On Saudi Arabia here: Sign me up for Saudi news.

Invite your KSA-dwelling friends to join, too. That way, when you visit, they’ll be able to show you the very best bits of their respective cities.

Read more here: WhatsOnSaudiArabia.com. Follow us at facebook.com/WhatsOnKSA and @WhatsOnKSA.