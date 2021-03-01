Win! A luxurious two-night stay at Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi hotel worth Dhs3,000
Abu Dhabi’s stunning Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel is one of the most luxurious properties in the capital – and you and a guest could be staying there for a weekend of bliss.
We’re giving away a two- night stay including breakfast and Friday brunch at Ingredients restaurant.
The reimagined brunch spread has been carefully curated to showcase the best flavours from around the world featuring everything from sushi and seafood to flank steaks and foie gras. It’s an epicurean’s ultimate dream.
Usual terms and conditions apply.
All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this prize is fill in the form below before March 31, 2021 at 5pm.
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after March 31, 2021 at 5pm.
