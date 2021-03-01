Win! A one night stay in a luxury Dubai hotel
Enjoy a staycation at the DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square Hotel & Residences.
Standing next to Burjuman mall, DoubleTree by Hilton M Square is a perfect place for the stunning views of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame. One winner will receive a nights’ stay in a Panoramic One bedroom suite with breakfast and dinner for two at The Spice Tree international restaurant.
Plus, you’ll receive 20 per cent off other restaurants at the hotel including the pool lounge.
Usual terms and conditions apply.
All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this prize is fill in the form below before March 31, 2021 at 5pm.
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after March 31, 2021 at 5pm.
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT