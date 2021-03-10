If you know, you know…

Two words. Salt. Burger. If you know, you know. And if you don’t, we’ll tell you. Starting off as a burger truck, Salt has stolen the hearts of many a Dubai resident for its mouthwatering burgers in some taste-tingling creations.

Having people over for dinner or a barbecue? Now you can make your favourite Salt burgers at home with its huge new BBQ box. The new Salt Camp BBQ Kit is inspired by the hugely successful DIFC pop-up Salt Campsite.

The brightly coloured camping-inspired pop-up, which boasts a huge space for eating those tasty burgers, a dedicated dessert bar and even a shop selling camping-inspired goods, was originally launched for Dubai Shopping Festival. The destination was such a hit that the team decided to extend the event until the end of winter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S A L T (@findsalt)

If you want all of the Salt action at home, order the Salt Camp BBQ Kit. Make sure everyone is hungry as it includes ten Wagyu beef patties, ten marinated chicken breast patties and 20 slider buns. Oh, and everything you need to turn it from your average burger into a Salt Burger.

Also included are cheese slices, lettuce, chopped pickles, sliced onions, 12 corn on the cobs, six potatoes, salt & pepper mix, truffle aioli sauce, chic sauce, proper sauce and pepper sauce, because what is a burger without its toppings?

The Salt Camp BBQ Kit is available to order online. It’s Dhs450, but that works out at Dhs45 between 10 of you or Dhs22.5 between 20 of you. It’s available to order in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain & Ras Al Khaimah, via Chatfood.

Images: Social