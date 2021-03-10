It’s nearly here…

It feels like we’ve blinked and the weekend is nearly here already (not that we are complaining). As ever, there’s plenty to do at the weekend in this beautiful city, from beachside breakfasting to camping under the stars at a waterpark.

Here are 10 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, March 11

1. Start the weekend early with a business lunch

There’s no day like Thursday for a long business lunch and where better to do it than at the beach with epic Dubai Marina skyline views? Mexican eatery Señor Pico at West beach is offering three courses of food for Dhs79, including classic dishes such as the pastor chicken bowl, shrimp tacos, home-made guacamole and chips, as well as churros for dessert.

Señor Pico, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, business lunch Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (04) 568 2502. @senorpico.thepalmdxb

2. Celebrate Traders Vic’s JBR’s third birthday

It’s hard to believe it’s been three years since popular Tiki spot Trader Vic’s opened its doors in Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR. Of course the venue is celebrating the feat, with a special deal on its famous cocktails on March 11 and 12. Whether you’re a fan of the potent Tiki Puka Puka, an Original Mai Tai, or mix it up and go for a Menehune Juice, Maui Tai, Guava Tai, Mango Tai, Passion Tai, you’ll be able to enjoy three of the restaurant’s signature cocktails for Dhs129.

Trader Vic’s JBR, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR, Saturday, Sunday, Wednesday & Thursday 5pm to 1am, Friday 1pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. tradervicsjbr.com

3. Get weekend ready at a new hair and beauty salon

Brand new hair and beauty venue 91 Beauty Salon has launched with some amazing discounts and deals to make sure you get more for your money. You’ll get 30 per cent off all beauty services throughout March as well as 50 per cent off a number of hair treatments.

91 Beauty Salon, The Wings, Arjan, Al Barsha, open from 8am. @91_beautysalondxb

Friday, March 12

4. Camp under the stars at this cool Dubai waterpark

La Mer-based waterpark, Laguna Waterpark is bringing back The Camp, on Thursday, March 11, and it will be open to visitors every Thursday and Friday thereafter. Live out your childhood dreams tackling the waterpark at night, enjoying a huge barbecue feast and even toasting marshmallows round the campfire.

The Camp, Laguna Waterpark Dubai, La Mer, Dubai, Thursday March 15, from 5.30pm, two-man tent Dhs700, four-man tent Dhs1200. Tel: (04) 317 3999. lagunawaterpark.com

5. Check out Dubai’s first licensed nail salon

There’s nothing that quite says girls’ night like a good old fashioned pampering session or a few cocktails and a gossip. Now, you can make your habitual nail appointment into a fun catch up with your bestie as as for the first time ever in Dubai, a licensed nail bar is officially open. Alongside your seriously luxury manicures, pedicures and massages, you can enjoy your favorite tippledelivered by expert in-house mixologists at Nailology.

Nailology, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (04) 426 1031. Email: nailology@atlantisdubai.com.@nailologydubai

6. Shop swimwear at Victoria’s Secret once again

If you’re an avid fan of Victoria’s Secret, chances are you’d have been devastated a couple of years ago when the swimwear line was discontinued. Well, cry no more as the Swim Collection at Victoria’s Secret has just relaunched with a range of stunning designs to make sure you’re beach ready at the drop of a hat.

Shop online via victoriassecret.ae or at one Victoria’s Secret UAE stores listed here.

Saturday, March 13

7. Enjoy breakfast by the beach

What’s a Saturday without a long, leisurely breakfast by the beach ? La Mer beach is a fantastic spot for a chilled way to start your day. Bag one of the colorful, cushy sofas at HQ’s 459 and tuck into hearty dishes such as shakshuka, omelette, full English breakfast or even steak and eggs.

HQ’s 459, La Mer South, open 9am to 11pm daily. Tel: (04) 345 9000. @hqs459

8. Race around Dubai Autodrome in some slick BMW cars

Are you ready to race? BMW AGMC has signed a 12-month contract with Dubai Autodrome, offering up 10 sports cars ready to hit the track. This includes the BMW M2 Competition, the BMW M3 Competition, the BMW M4 Competition, the BMW M5 Competition and the BMW 330i. Driving fans can now test out BMW’s motorsport series for themselves around the FIA sanctioned 5.39km circuit.

dubaiautodrome.ae/experiences

9. Watch the sunset at this cool new venue

Palm Jumeirah is quickly becoming the place to be for laid-back alfresco dining, and that notion shows no signs of slowing down with the addition of La Coco. The lively restaurant opened its doors on Thursday March 4, serving up fresh seafood, Mexican favourites, pizza and pasta dishes, as well as cool cocktails.

La Coco, Andaz the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)50 107 3766. @lacocodxb 10. Soak up the sun at a ladies’ day Looking for a great ladies’ day deal? Located on the beachfront of the Habtoor Grand hotel in Dubai Marina, the beautiful Andreea’s beach club now features a super-sized swimming pool three times the size of the original. The brilliant bi-weekly Andreea’s ladies’ day runs every Thursday and Saturday. For Dhs125, ladies can enjoy six hours of free flowing frozen beverages and lite bites from 12pm to 6pm. Andreea’s Beach Club, Habtoor Grand, Dubai Marina, 12pm to 6pm, Thursday and Saturday, Dhs125. Tel: (058) 693 5778. facebook.com/Andreeas.dubai