The definitive guide to having a truly egg-shellent Easter…

We’d love to be able to say that we’re strong enough to complete this round-up sans Easter puns, but we didn’t give it up for Lent and frankly, we’re weak. So strap in, buckle up, and we do hop you stick with us to chick it all out, we can borderline guarantee it will be worth it.

Al Rimal

There’s a whole day of Easter related fun, crafts and shenanigans blossoming at the Armed Forces Officers’ Club and Hotel. A cracking traditional lunch complete with carvery, an egg hunt, cupcake decorating guided, egg colouring and more.

Armed Forces Officers’ Club and Hotel, Khor Al Maqta, Sun April 4, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs195, kids six to 12 get 50 per cent off. Tel: (02) 441 5900, @afoclubandhotel

Graphos Social Kitchen Dive down the Easter rabbit hole at the new Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island with a fab little family brunch at Graphos. There’s an East(er) meets West theme, 10 cooking stations and an international selection of serving platters. Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Fri April 2, 1pm to 4pm, soft Dhs229, house Dhs339, sparkles Dhs439. Tel: (02) 208 6900, @hiltonabudhabiyasisland The Galleria Al Maryah Island There’s four days of contactless Easter Egg hunting fun at The Galleria. Scan the QR codes and follow the clues until you reach the end of level boss — General Woundwort from Watership Down. Just kidding, that would be traumatic. Instead after completing your virtual hunt, you’ll unlock a goody bag full of chocolates from *spoiler alert* the dedicated stand in Central Kitchens. The Galleria Al Maryah Island, April 1 to 4, 10am to 5pm. Find more info at thegalleria.ae

Giornotte

This epic Easter brunch has got such a variety of epicurean delights, it’s not even bunny. Enjoy traditional home-baked bread, freshly made pasta, a generous seafood section and of course live cooking stations.

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Khor Al Maqta’a, Fri April 2, 1pm to 4pm, packages from Dhs320. Tel: (02) 818 8203, @ritzcarltonabudhabi

McGettigan’s Dusit Thani

They’re craic-ing the shell on the first ever Easter brunch at this new Irish bar. Expect a fully Irish-Anglo spread including delights such as legit scotch eggs, and a roast. The whole family is invited (a 5pm curfew for the kids), with themed activities for the wee whippersnappers.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Fri April 2, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs220 with soft drinks, Dhs280 with house drinks, Dhs360 for premium, 50 per cent off for children aged seven to 12, under-sixes free. Tel: (02) 6988137, @dusitthaniad

Urban Kitchen

This Easter Sunday brunch is borderline guaranteed to egg-ceed your egg-spectations (that’s a double yolk, for those counting). Enjoy all the usual international food-fuego served up by the multi-specialty kitchens, alongside an Easter Egg hunt and midday welcome drink in the Orchid Lounge.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Sun April 4, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs270 with soft drinks, Dhs400 with house drinks, 50 per cent off for children aged seven to 12, under-sixes free. Tel: (02) 6988137, @dusitthaniad

Emirates Palace

Enjoy a super cute Easter picnic at this mega-luxe property. Pitch up on the Palace’s manicured gardens and enjoy your alfresco feast in the shade of the grand West Wing. Make sure you bring a fan though to keep cool, the last thing you want is a hot cross mum.

Emirates Palace, W Corniche Rd, Sat April 3, 2pm to 5pm, from Dhs395. Tel: (02) 690 7999, @emiratespalace

Ginger

Come to the Park Rotana on Sunday for a safe socially distanced egg hunt and brunch. We’re hoppy to confirm, that the same carrot and attention will be going into this special holiday-themed version of brunch, with starters, salads, main courses and desserts with traditional egg-day specials from the hotel’s award-winning chefs. The hotel’s ParKafe will also be serving up special Easter treats until April 4, prices start from Dhs30.

Park Rotana, Eastern Ring Road, near Khalifa Park, Sun April 4, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs255 house, Dhs115 kids seven to 12. Tel: (02) 657 3322, @parkrotana

Grills@chill’o

Welcome to the special Easter edition of the cracking Chill’O Brunch. Offering eight culinary stations offering signature grills; foie gras; Asian delights; carvery bites; fresh seafood; sushi; and dessert. There are activities for the little ones including a kids corner with its own food and drinks station.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Corniche Road East, Fri April 2, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs230, house Dhs320 and kids aged six to 12 are just Dhs95. Tel: (02) 813 7777, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Verso

Chef Stefan is preparing a European-style Easter Feast for the spring holiday. Dig into a selection of Italian delicacies traditionally enjoyed at this time of year. Is egg-plant on the menu? You’ll have to book in to find out.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Corniche W road, Fri April 2, 12.30pm to 4pm, soft Dhs280, house Dhs370. Tel: (02) 510 1234, @grandhyattabudhabi

Nahaam

There’s an impressive 12 food stations at this epic-urean brunch including a dedicated seafood counter, foie gras station, burger bar and an international selection of dreamy cheeses. You’ll also find a live trolley serving Japanese street food, a selection of gourmet woodfired pizzas. And for especially for this Easter edition — roasted leg of lamb and salmon wellington. Accompanying kiddos also have a chance to go hunting for eggs, with the opportunity to meet, and attempt to bribe the Easter Bunny.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Corniche Road, Fri April 2 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs370 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs695 bubbles. Tel: (02) 811 5666, @conradetihadtowers

Cyan

There’s a very on-brand foodie-focused celebration of egg day at Brasserie-of-note, Cyan. Galloping gastronomy will include fougasse bread, foie gras torchon and rhubarb, scallop crudo, cctopus and quail egg salad, pigeon and duck tart, slow cooked lamb shoulder and an Easter desserts selection.

Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi – a concept by Hyatt, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street Capital Gate Building, next to ADNEC, Fri April 2, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, soft Dhs220, house Dhs320, kids six to 12 Dhs110. Tel: (056) 544 8158, @cyanabudhabi

Rosewood

The Grand Rosewood Easter Brunch takes place on the terrace of AQUA and GLO. Book in for your three-hour session from either midday-3pm or 3pm-6pm. The egg-haustive special menu will include Chef Tinto’s sushi and sashimi station, access to the Wood & Fire meat locker, tacos, Dong Dong’s roasted duck station, local fresh seafood, Chef Nishant’s salumeria, and a hot cross bun and egg display. There’s even a special egg painting station for the little darlings and of course, as always, the package includes pool access, too.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island – Abu Dhabi, Fri midday to 3pm and 3pm to 6pm, Dhs300 for food only, Dhs398 with free-flowing house. Tel: (02) 813 5550, @rosewoodabudhabi

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

We really carrot believe what’s going on at W for Easter. There’s a giant two-metre high ‘chocolate covered space egg’ at Roastery, in addition to their limited-time treat menu (but who’s eating the giant egg? Asking for a friend). And the already giant-szied B.I.G. brunch at Garage is going even B.I.G.G.E.R. than usual.

Yas Island, brunch Fri April 2, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs279 soft, Dhs379 house and Dhs499 bubbles. Tel: (02) 656 0000, @wabudhabi