3 mega-venues opening in Dubai that you need on your radar

Why go anywhere else?

If there’s one thing Dubai does well, its mind-blowing venues that push some serious boundaries. Mega venues are definitely having their moment in the city, with the successful introduction of Bla Bla, Brass Monkey and Phileas Fogg’s in the past year.

We’re not just talking about your standard restaurants, we’re talking massive mega venues offering something for everyone, all under one roof (so to speak), from pools to eateries, gyms and more.

Of course, Dubai is never quite done yet, so here are 3 mega-venues opening in Dubai that we can’t wait for…

O Beach Dubai

Export of world famous Ibiza beach club, O Beach Ibiza, O Beach Dubai has announced that it will open on Palm Jumeirah’s hot new beach destination West Beach in just a few months’ time, in Autumn 2021. With incredible views of the Dubai Marina skyline, this is set to be the hottest new place to party. When it opens, you’ll find the day-to-night beach venue in front of the upcoming Seven Tides hotel and residences, and next to Fairmont, The Palm. The huge 6000 square metre space will boast a 600 square metre swimming pool and all of those signature O Beach Ibiza aesthetics, plus a restaurant, garden and more.

O Beach Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, opening Autumn 2021. @obeachdubai

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

A new clubhouse is preparing to open its doors in Dubai. This April, the newly renovated Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse will become your new go-to for fun and relaxation. The 4,000 square metre space will be home to a new Italian concept, a well-known gastropub, sleek new gym, a riviera-inspired pool, professional beauty salon and popular men’s barbers.

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, opens April 2021. @jumeirahislandsclubhouse

PAPA Bar Village

Papa Bar Village is the seriously chic new venue that is set to open in Dubai in 2021. It’s going to bring you eight dynamic concepts and themed bars under one roof, creating a one-stop destination for drinking, dining, socialising and entertainment.The venue will transform from a sophisticated and immersive dining experience to a chic after-party venue with DJs and entertainment. Bars include a Tiki Bar, Spritz & Vermouth bar and a Japanese offering.

PAPA Barvillage, Atrium at Al Habtoor City, Business Bay, coming soon…

Images: Provided