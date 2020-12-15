There will be a pub, beer garden, restaurant, events arena and kids’ play areas…

In Dubai, we’re no stranger to brand new venues opening throughout the year and, in the restaurant and entertainment industry, it seems that 2020 is the year of ‘bigger is better’, with the opening of a whole host of drinking, dining and socializing concepts all in one colossal space.

Enter Phileas Fogg’s, the much-awaited new food, beverage and events venue that is slated to finally open at Dubai’s popular Montgomerie Golf Club in December. It will boast a pub, beer garden, restaurant, dedicated events arena and kids’ play areas.

The venue will stretch over a massive 33,000 square feet and can host up to 1000 people at any one time. Visitors will be treated to epic views of the rolling greens of the golf course from any of the five areas they choose to socialise in.

These five areas will include Fogg’s Sports Pub & Beer Garden, kids’ play areas, The Orangery Restaurant & The Arena events space. The Arena will provide the perfect space for an upcoming action-packed schedule of live music, food trucks, family brunches and sporting events.

The venue’s concept was inspired by Phileas Fogg, the protagonist in the 1872 Jules Verne novel Around the World in Eighty Days. Breakfast will be served at from 8am every day, with dishes such as XXXL English breakfast, Japanese Pancakes & Acai bowls on the menu (taking you on a culinary journey around the world).

For all your sporting needs, there will be a huge LED screen outdoors on the beer garden at Fogg’s Sports Bar as well as multiple TV screens indoors. Dishes served include hoisin duck pizza, fish & chip burger, Thai moules mariniere, jerk glazed pork belly & Kung Pao chicken.

The Orangery Restaurant is set to open a little later than its fellows at Phileas Fogg’s, however, when it does throw open its doors, we’re told we can expect a relaxing inside space and terrace offering. It will also hold 80 different wines from around the world, with food to match.

Phileas Fogg’s is brought to you by FOREFRONT Hospitality, who are behind The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Mr Miyagis, El Chapo’s Tacos and Casa De Cuba.

Phileas Fogg’s, Montgomerie Golf Course, coming soon…

