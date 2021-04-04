Get your caffeine fix…

Amongst the many different cultures in Dubai, one thing remains ever popular; artisan coffee. Luckily for those in need of a caffeine fix there are so many cool cafes in Dubai that offer just that. Al Quoz is a particularly eclectic district in Dubai, and here you’ll find some of the coolest coffee shops around.

Here’s our pick of the best…

1. Boston Lane

This quirky coffee shop in Al Quoz was designed with Melbourne’s coffee culture in mind (it’s owned by Australians too, naturally). It’s got an awesome Aussie-inspired menu, but we definitely recommend trying one of the ingredient-packed toasties for that warm fuzzy tummy feeling. There’s an opportunity to shop too, as the cafe doubles up as a boutique.

Boston Lane Cafe, 25 4 B Street, Al Quoz, Dubai, 8am to 7pm. Tel: (058) 517 2131. bostonlane.com

2. Casette

For the music lovers, check out ultra-hip cafe, Cassette, in Al Quoz. Unsurprisingly, judging by the name, the cafe is centred around old school cassettes and records, which is evident in everything from the themed decor, to visitors going from sipping their coffees to perusing the records available.

Cassette, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai, open 8pm to 5am, daily. Tel: (04) 349 1966. cassette.ae

3. Cafe Rider

You don’t need a motorcycle license to enter this cool cafe in Al Quoz, the friendly staff there welcome everyone. Brush past the slick motorcycles parked outside, and walk into a huge two-storey warehouse space, where you can choose between the leather armchairs or the regular dining area to enjoy a freshly cooked breakfast (check out the Rider’s Breakfast Wrap) and locally roasted coffee.

Cafe Rider, Warehouse 7 14 C St, Al QuozAl Quoz Industrial Area 3, Dubai, Sun to Wed, 8am to 8pm, Thursday to Saturday, 8am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 321 4411. caferider.com

4. Emirati Coffee Co.

Walking into the large space at Emirati Coffee Co., you’ll be greeted with a scene that screams masculine-chic. Huge mahogany leather sofas are grouped around a worn wooden table, and beyond, cosy clusters of wooden tables and chairs invite you over. A glitzy chandelier hangs from the ceiling. As well as drinking your coffee, you can see the beans being roasted and learn the history of them, as the warehouse spans two floors.

Emirati Coffee Co. 14 9b St, Al QuozAl Quoz Industrial Area 3, Dubai, Saturday to Thursday 9am to 7pm, Friday closed. Tel: (050) 828 3858. emiraticoffee.com

5. Möto

Ultra-cool cafe Moto is set over a two-storey warehouse and is hugely popular with Dubai’s motor heads. Inside the enormous two-story warehouse is a large dining area complete with mismatched furniture and tongue-in-cheek artworks, a small stage cluttered with guitars and music equipment, and a fully-functional motorcycle workshop at the back. Meanwhile upstairs there’s a slick barbershop, and a narrow gallery space for local artists to showcase their work.

Möto, 4b Street Warehouse number 3, Al Quoz, open 8am to 10pm daily. Tel: (04) 329 3300. @motodubai

6. Nightjar Coffee Roasters

You’ll find Nightjar in the urban district of Alserkal Avenue. The coffee haunt lives up to its cool location, with a lofthouse-style vibe featuring exposed ceilings, dark woods and a huge wrap-around bar (it’s just for coffee though). Nightjar specialism in coffee and there’s taps serving every type of coffee you can imagine.

Nightjar Coffee Roasters, Unit G62 Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, open 10am to 9pm daily. Tel: (04) 330 6635. nightjar.coffee

7. Project Chaiwala

If you’re serious about tea, check out Project Chaiwala. this place has definitely honed its craft when it comes to flavor-packed and authentic chai. There are certain theatrics to the baristas way of making and serving the chai so make sure you look out for it. Save room for one of the delicious toasties on the menu. It’s located in Cinema Akil which showcase cool cultural movies.

Project Chaiwala, Warehouse 68, Alserkal Avenue, 9.30am to 9pm daily. Tel: (0)4 223 1139. @projectchaiwala

8. Wild & The Moon

For Dubai’s health-conscious crowd, Wild & The Moon has got your back. Everything served here is homemade, plant-based and organic, with options for gluten-free too. On the menu you’ll find nutrient-packed pressed juices, healthy snacks, super bowls and so much more.

Wild & The Moon, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, 9am to 8pm Sun, Mon, Tues, Thurs, 9am to 10pm Wed, Fri, Sat. Tel: (0)4 343 3392. @wildandthemoonuae

