We love that there’s always somewhere new to try…

It’s never a dull day in Dubai’s ever-evolving food and beverage industry, with new restaurants opening all of the time. There are three brand new ones that you need to try this week. All you need to decide is whether you’re in the mood for steak, tapas or Cuban food.

Hunter & Barrel

In the mood to get meaty? Check out ultra-cool new Australian restaurant, Hunter & Barrel. It just opened at Vida Emirates Hills, serving up signature smoky meat and barrel-aged craft beverages. If you’re looking for steak, it’s very reasonable, with prices start at Dhs120 for a fillet steak which will come with a generous side of chunky chips. Find out what What’s On thought here.

Hunter & Barrel, Vida Emirates Hills, Dubai, open 11am to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 589 0970. @hunterandbarreluae

Rumba

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rumba Dubai (@rumbadubai)

Rumba is the brand new Cuban restaurant which recently joined the throng of restaurants such as Palm Bay, Tap House, and more recently Myrra by Opa, at Club Vista Mare. With a 1950’s Havana-style vibe, the beachfront restaurant will serve up a host of classic Cuban dishes including tacos, ceviche and Cubano sandwiches.

Rumba, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 12pm to 1am daily. @rumbadubai

Quiero

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quiero Restaurant (@quiero_uae)

If you’re in the mood for Spanish food, look no further than brand new restaurant Quiero. The warm and inviting new restaurant served up breakfast, lunch and dinner. Food is encouraged to be enjoyed sharing-style, with tapas items such as papayas bravas on the menu. Of course, you’ll also be able to tuck into mains such as paella and enjoy a range of Spanish desserts too.

Quiero, Barsha South, Dubai, open 8am to 10pm daily. Tel: (0)56 251 1444. @quiero_uae

Images: Social/Provided