Sponsored: Restaurant Week at the Creek hits peak chic

A collection of luxury restaurants at Park Hyatt Dubai and Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club are coming together for a very special event, Restaurant Week at the Creek.

Between Saturday April 3 and Monday April 12, Thai Kitchen, Brasserie du Park, Lakeview, Casa de Tapas and Cielo are each offering a carefully-curated selection of set menus for either Dhs125 or Dhs150.

These deals are so good, it’s a natural reaction to need a quick sit down, and some fresh air. Fortunately, both of those things also come as standard at these venues alongside outstanding gastronomy and mesmeric waterfront views.

Thai Kitchen

Tuk-tuk into intensely aromatic delicacies from the land of smiles. This South East Asian spice route meanders through big landmark dishes such as som tum (green papaya salad), pad kra Pao neua (noodles with spicy minced beef), and i-tim tua dum (black bean ice cream with coconut cream).

Dhs150, available weekdays from 6pm to 8pm. Tel: (04) 602 1814, restaurantreservations@hyatt.com

Brasserie du Park

For those that enjoy their food with a French accent, this sophisticated European restaurant, represents an essential stage of Dubai’s Tour de Manger. For the Restaurant Week at the Creek menu, enjoy a Tricolore of duck confit to start, bouef bourguignon as a main course, and a symphony of homemade pastries such as the Opera Menthole, to ensure you end on date night on a sweet note

Dhs125, available from 6.30pm. Tel: (04) 602 1814, restaurantreservations@hyatt.com

Lakeview

It’s a laidback affair against the serene green scenes of this fairway-adjacent restaurant. Tee-up a memorable soiree with sweet chili tempura prawns, a classic fish and chips for your main course, and a creamy tiramisu for dessert. All in the company of soothing Dubai Creek and Golf Course vistas.

Dhs125, available from 6.30pm. Tel: (04) 602 1814, restaurantreservations@hyatt.com

Casa de Tapas

At this palace of Latin cuisine you’ll find enchanting flavours fresh from the fabled-foodie haunts of Catalonia. Graze on signature Spanish platters of calamari, authentic paella and the dessert that dares to improve on a doughnut, churros con chocolate.

Dhs125, available from 5pm. Tel: (04) 602 1814, restaurantreservations@hyatt.com

Cielo Sky Lounge

For those that prefer their taste adventures via the medium of effortlssly suave sips, Cielo is the place for you. Their menu is a series of three cocktails, handcrafted by master mixologists. Your evening begins with a full-bodied sangria, followed by a Latino Manhattan, and a final creamy flourish in the form of the Sweet Moment. There’s even a sharing platter of chicken wings, fried calamari and olives to pair with your cleverly-crafted concoctions.

Dhs150, available from 5pm. Tel: (04) 602 1814, restaurantreservations@hyatt.com

You can access more information and details on how to find the restaurants on the dubaicreekliving.ae website.

Images: Provided