Sponsored: If you want a night filled with quirky and lively Mexican vibes, head to La Tablita at Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights…

Headed by a passionate team of Mexicans and Latinos, the contemporary Mexican restaurant, La Tablita hosts a number of offers throughout the week to keep your nights full of colour and authentic flavour.

‘How authentic’ you ask? Well, the guacamole they whip up is created using avocados imported straight from Mexico. The restaurant even serves up 16 variations of chillies and 14 types of tacos prepped at The Taco Shop’. There’s a broad selection of dishes including quesadillas, nachos and fajitas and plenty for the sweet tooth such as Tres Leches (vanilla sponge cake with jalapeños ice cream), churros with chocolate sauce and more.

Here are 5 mouthwatering reasons why La Tablita should be on your radar.

Taco Happy Hour

La Tablita is a neat spot to head to for after-work drinks and they have a great offer running from Saturday to Wednesday where guests can enjoy a cool 2-for-1 offer on tacos and drinks after 9.30pm. Head on over with friends and sample a variety of dishes as you chat the night away.

Taco Tuesdays

If you have an insatiable appetite for Tacos, head to La Tablita on Tuesday for a taco feast. Crunch on unlimited tacos of all kinds including seafood, veggies and much more. Perfect for a mid-week celebration for just Dhs139 per person.

Friday Drunch

This one is for those of you who like to spend your Friday mornings at home and prefer to drunch. From 1pm to 5pm, guests will be able to tuck into unlimited food from ceviches to tacos, grills and more, all freshly prepared by the chefs. Pair it with drinks such as micheladas, margaritas and more.

The drunch will cost you Dhs199 per person for the soft package and Dhs299 per person for the house beverages.

The vegan menu

Have a vegan friend in the group? La Tablita has an all-new fully vegan menu that includes different types of green tacos, vegan fajitas alongside coconut and chocolate desserts.

Dine-in

If you prefer your Mexican meal sitting in front of the telly at home, La Tablita now offers delivery via Zomato. There’s a wide variety of options ranging from guacamole to enchiladas, vegan tacos and more to munch on.

La Tablita, Lobby Level, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, Dubai, open daily 6pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 553 1212. hyattrestaurants.com

Images: La Tablita