Welcome to another week in this beautiful city…

Sunday April 11

1. Save 25 per cent on Hala Rides

Taxi company Hala is celebrating reaching 10 million rides by offering a 25 per cent discount to all passengers on Sunday April 11. Since its launch in 2019, Hala has conducted 10 million trips, and aims to arrive to passengers within three minutes. If you’re in need of a ride today, use the code THANKYOU10 when booking via the Careem app.

@hala_ride

2. Treat yourself to a Michelin star dessert

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a dessert of the highest calibre, prepared by the chef of a 2 Michelin Star restaurant called Coda, René Frank. The acclaimed chef is in town for a little while, partnering with Five Palm Jumeirah and Five Jumeirah Village for a set of exclusive menus. The menus differ from restaurant to restaurant, but feature unrefined sugar, gluten-free dessert creations by Chef René. Find them at Maiden Shanghai, The Penthouse and The Delisserie at Five Palm Jumeirah and at Soul Street in Five Jumeirah Village.

Five Palm Jumeirah and Five Jumeirah Village, daily, all day. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Monday April 12

3. Watch Victoria’s Secret light up Burj Khalifa

For the first time ever Victoria’s Secret has created a global fragrance, inspired by the Middle East. Called Bombshell Oud, the new scent complements the Bombshell collection, offering an Arabian take on the sweet feminine fragrance. To celebrate the launch, Victoria’s Secret is lighting up Burj Khalifa on Monday April 12. Spectators will witness a visual display on the world’s tallest building at 8.55pm.

@victoriassecretmena

Tuesday April 13

4. Celebrate Thai New Year

Thai festival Songkran starts on Tuesday April 13 and Pai Thai is celebrating. Between April 11 and 17, guests can enjoy a three course sharing meal for Dhs250 per person. Dishes include Goong Gra Tiem Prik Thai (crispy prawn with garlic and green pepper sauce); Gaeng Pa Gai (spicy jungle chicken curry with eggplant and hot basil); or Pla Paw (grilled marinated seabass wrapped in banana leaves).

Pai Thai, Jumeirah Al Qasr, April 11 to 17, 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs250. Tel: 800 666 353. @paithaidubai

Wednesday April 14

5. Check out a cool exhibition

For the first time in the region, three renowned Israeli artists, Yinon Gal-On, Areila Wertheimer and Keren Shpilsher will display their art in the UAE. Yinon, a young 18-year-old Israeli photographer, is set to present 14 of his artworks in the exhibition, ranging from physical to spiritual, realistic to surreal and he seeks to immerse visitors in happiness, an invitation to dive into an Abyss of bliss.