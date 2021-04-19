Traditionally during Ramadan, the UAE sees an increase in the illegal activity of begging…

The Holy Month of Ramadan is a time where Muslims around the world pay extra attention to the charitable act of giving.

Along with the many honest, worthwhile causes out there, there are sadly cynical opportunists looking to take advantage of these acts of kindness.

Which is why UAE authorities have been urging nationals and residents to make donations through the approved channels only, and online wherever possible.

Begging is illegal in the UAE, and whilst beggars themselves are a rare sight in the country for much of the year, the charitable spirit of Ramadan giving often triggers a rise in street grifting.

Abu Dhabi Police has been very explicit with their advice for what to do if you encounter beggars out and about in the capital. Individuals are warned not to sympathise in anyway, and to call the police on 999, or via the helpdesk on 800 2626.

#توعية | #شرطة_أبوظبي تدعو الجمهور إلى عدم التعاطف مع المتسولين بأي شكل كان مؤكدة أن التسول مظهر غير حضاري وسلوك غريب على مجتمعنا.. كافح #التسول بإبلاغ الشرطة عبر الاتصال على الرقم 999 او بدالة أمان 8002626 لاتخاذ الإجراءات الأمنية .#خدمة_أمان pic.twitter.com/L7FRSqH9tS — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) April 18, 2021

Protect yourself by being aware of common beggar tricks

There are certain methods, slick con techniques that beggars use to elicit sympathy or confidence in order to extract money from victims.

What the tricks lack in sophistication, they often make up for in being well-rehearsed and sincerely delivered.

Some of the more famous scams include faking an injury and asking for money in order to buy medication. Others involve emotional pleas on behalf of sick fictitious children lying in a hospital bed; and then there’s the one about borrowing money to fix a car that’s broken down or run out of petrol.

Just to repeat what was said above. You absolutely can still make a big difference this Ramadan through the act of giving, just make sure it is done through the correct channels.

Images: Unsplash