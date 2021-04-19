Get yer skates on…

Dubai has a brand new hangout spot that’s guaranteed to invoke a sense of pleasant nostalgia. Kick back to your childhood with an epic new roller disco that has taken the city by storm. There’s retro vibes from every angle as you roll around the rink showing off your best tricks (or falling in style).

Found in Mina Rashid, Roll DXB is a huge space created by roller skating fanatics who have been teaching and practicing in the city for the past few years. Now the team has their own space for skaters of all abilities to come, learn, practice and just enjoy the good vibes.

The space is open daily, with special timings for Ramadan (4pm to 1am on weekdays, 1pm to 1am on weekends). Don’t worry if you don’t have your own skates, you can rent a pair of colourful retro boots onsite, along with mandatory protective gear.

For maximum fun, choose a pair of Moxi/Riedell skates in one of the fun colours, priced at Dhs95 for the session. For more experienced skaters, opt for quad skates or in-line skates for Dhs105. On the weekends, Roll DXB offers a double session deal of three hours for Dhs185.

If you’re looking for lessons, group sessions start at Dhs175 per hour for beginners, up to Dhs325 for advanced. For dedicated one-on-one classes, its Dhs350 for the hour if you’re a beginner, Dhs450 if you’re at an intermediate level and Dhs550 for advanced.

Beginner lessons include fundamentals from walking in skates, balance and counter balance, pushing, rolling, reflexes, stopping and turning. As you progress, you’ll learn more manoeuvres and style, as well as some dance moves on wheels.

Roll DXB, Shed 3 Marina Cubes Street – Dubai Maritime City, Port Rashid, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 4pm to 1am, Fri & Sat, 1pm to 1am, from Dhs95. Tel: (0)4 238 6206. @rolldxb

Images: Provided