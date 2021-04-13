It’s At The Top and then a little bit more…

It’s a right of passage for anyone living in Dubai to pay a visit, or take visitors to At The Top Burj Khalifa. The experience takes you to levels 124 and 125 of the world’s tallest building, giving a literal bird’s eye view of the city – but did you know you can go higher?

At The Top Sky is the attraction 23 levels higher, up to level 148 of Burj Khalifa. A pass to this level will also grant you access to the two lower levels, as well as a guided tour, special perks such as queue jump, and a selection of refreshments to enjoy while you take in the view.

Throughout the tour you’ll find interactive touch points, providing insight and education into the construction of the huge tower. You’ll be led to your first lift, which zooms up to level 125, before making your way to another lift for the final 23 floors.

We visited at sunset, although the Dubai haze didn’t provide the incredible orange-hued skies we’d hoped for. There’s several parts to the viewing deck, including a lounge with large sofas to relax and try to spot your house.

Around the bend is another viewing area, this time with a view of the ocean and the bustling Business Bay below. On a clearer day we would’ve been able to see Dubai Marina too.

Outside is the third world’s highest observation deck (the record is held Shanghai Tower, a mere six metres higher). The roofless terrace is a breathtaking 555 metres high, with glass walls and a small window to lean over for a better view.

Once it was time to head back down, queues had formed from visitors leaving level 125, but our Sky sticker allowed us to skip the wait and head straight to the lift. The exit is positioned perfectly for anyone looking to grab a bite to eat after the experience, with Fashion Avenue and Souk Al Bahar within two minutes walk.

At The Top Sky, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 9pm, from Dhs379. tickets.atthetop.ae