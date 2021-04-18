Sponsored: In need of a break? We can’t think of anywhere better than The Maldives…

Visiting The Maldives is a bucket list dream for just about every Dubai resident, and there’s never been a better time to go. The collection of paradise islands is one of the most peaceful and relaxing destinations in the world.

Five-star luxury is what you’ll find at Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives, a picturesque hotel designed to suit any type of family or couple. The resort has the best of both worlds: dreamy relaxing settings, and fun-filled activities for those who enjoy a more active break.

The three-bedroom over water villas are the ultimate haven for unwinding during your stay, with ocean views, glass floors and a private plunge pool – what more could you want? How about house coral reef fuming with flora and fauna for the most memorable snorkelling experiences?

Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives also offers a huge 190 square metre Beach Pool Suite, perfectly located to show either the sunrise or sunset. Each suite has outdoor space with sun loungers, a private pool and a private sala on the upper deck.

Guests are invited to take part in a number of water sports, tennis, volleyball, and diving, or relax in the luxurious spa. Keep the little ones entertained with endless activities for under 12’s at the Little Birds Kids Club.

The fun isn’t reserved solely for children though, as you’ll also find lifestyle activities and events with live music by an in-house band and resident DJ. Destination dining options offer private dinners on the beach, desert island, lagoon, in the water or overwater at the spa jetty.

Other dining outlets include Latitude 5.5, which serves up delicious international grills under the stars. Taste globally inspired fresh seafood specialties at overwater restaurant Bodumas or try the charming market style ONU Marché for a mix of western, oriental and local cuisines.

Prices start from Dhs2,400++ per villa per night. For bookings and more information, contact by email Resort.Kuredhivaru.Reservations@movenpick.com or phone +960 656 3000. movenpick.com