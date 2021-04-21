Sponsored: Could this be the most Instagrammable iftar in Dubai?

Want to experience an iftar with a difference? Look no further than Vida Creek Harbour, where a family style meal is perfectly paired with unmatched views of the setting sun behind Dubai’s mesmerising skyline. A view like no other.

Every day between sunset and 9pm, The Courtyard offers picturesque views with a rotational menu of Arabic dishes. Expect lamb ouzzi, dawoud basha, fish harra and plenty more when you dine at the outdoor venue.

The set up is picture-perfect, with the sun setting behind the skyline, traditional lanterns and a comforting Ramadan vibe. If the evening temperatures get too high, there’s AC units on hand to keep you cool all night long.

Cameras at the ready as there’s also a huge Instagrammable moon structure which you can sit on and strike a pose in front of one of the city’s best sunset views.

Iftar features a buffet of tempting dishes from appetisers to sweets, while mains will be served hot straight to the table, priced at Dhs190 per person. Vida Creek Harbour’s selection of traditional Ramadan dishes are worth a visit alone, but when you add on the view it’s a sure-fire winner.

Extend your evening into the early hours with Vida Creek Harbour’s suhoor offering. Between 10pm and 2am, The Courtyard will be serving shisha, an extensive suhoor menu and a selection of Ramadan drinks.

Enjoy the picturesque views and ambient atmosphere throughout the night, with a minimum spend of Dhs150 per person. To break your fast this holy month, get in touch with the friendly hotel team at Vida Creek Harbour by calling them on (0)4 428 8888 or writing to them at hithere.creek@vidahotels.com.

The Courtyard, Vida Creek Harbour, Dubai Creek, iftar – sunset to 9pm Dhs190, suhoor – 10pm to 2am Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 428 8888. vidahotels.com