Ramadan is underway and if you’re looking for somewhere lovely to spend Iftar and Suhoor this year, look no further than W Dubai – The Palm. The cool and futuristic-looking hotel has plenty of fantastic restaurants serving up a feast to break your fast.

Iftar at LIV

For a casual and relaxed setting, head to the hotel’s Food on Stage venue, LIV for a light, fresh buffet, bursting with hot and cold mezze, mixed grills, salads and much more. Nourish your body from the inside with this buffet which will run daily from sunset to 9pm. It’s priced at Dhs195 inclusive of Ramadan juices and soft drinks. For children aged six and under, it’s free and for children aged 6-12, it’s half price.

Akira Back

For sushi lovers, you can order luxe box of the treats from popular Japanese restaurant Akira Back, for takeaway. The healthy sushi package comes in three sets: AB Chori-Zumi (cooked set, 58 pieces) for Dhs799; AB Kurashikku (classic set, 52 pieces) for Dhs999 or AB Zeitaku (luxury set, 46 pieces) Dhs1599.

You’ll need to order 24 hours in advance via WhatsApp on (0)58 971 6567 and collect from the hotel at your preferred designated time.

Suhoor at Hookah Lounge

A beautiful Suhoor will be served at Hookah Lounge every evening. This cool lounge sits under a fairy light-adorned trellis with plenty of cool plants dotted around. From 9am to 2am, enjoy an a la carte menu inclusive of shish tawouk, lamb kofta , and a selection of Arabic sweets. A selection of Ramadan juices will also be available.

W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. To find out more click here.

