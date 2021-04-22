The decision will be reviewed after 10 days…

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the General Authority of Civil Aviation (NCEMA) has just announced that all flights of national and foreign carriers coming from the Republic of India will be suspended starting Saturday, April 24, 2021.

The suspension comes into effect from 11.59pm on Saturday, April 24. It will be reviewed after 10 days.

The announcement also includes transit passengers coming from India.

The only exception will be transit flights coming to the country and bound for India.

أعلنت الهيئة الوطنية لإدارة الطوارئ والأزمات والكوارث والهيئة العامة للطيران المدني عن تعليق جميع الرحلات الجوية للناقلات الوطنية والأجنبية القادمة من جمهورية الهند، وكذلك ركاب الترانزيت القادمين منها، باستثناء رحلات الترانزيت القادمة للدولة والمتجهة إلى الهند.#يدا_بيد_نتعافى pic.twitter.com/mr48QucHG8 — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) April 22, 2021

The NCEMA also stated that those coming from India through other countries are required to have a period of stay in those countries not less than 14 days in order to be allowed to enter the UAE.

The departure of cargo flights between UAE and India will continue to operate.

وأكدت الهيئة استثناء رعايا دولة الإمارات والبعثات الدبلوماسية بين البلدين والوفود الرسمية وطائرات رجال الأعمال وأصحاب الإقامة الذهبية من هذا القرار.#يدا_بيد_نتعافى — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) April 22, 2021

The authority confirmed that nationals of the UAE, diplomatic missions between the two countries, official delegations, business planes and golden residency holders are excluded from this decision.

The above mentioned will be required to take preventive measures that include a 10-day quarantine and a PCR examination at the airport, as well as on the fourth and eighth days of entering the country.

Results will only be accepted from authorised labs that generate a QR code.

The NCEMA stated that the move ‘comes in response to the precautionary, preventive, health and proactive measures for all concerned authorities in the country to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.’ India has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases in the past few days.

The authority called on all travellers affected by the decision to follow up and communicate with the airlines to amend and re-schedule their flights.

