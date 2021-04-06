Careem Plus will be a Dhs39 monthly subscription…

Regular Careem and Hala users will be pleased to know there’s a new way to save money when booking rides and ordering food on the platform. The popular UAE service has just launched Careem Plus, a monthly subscription service offering benefits to customers.

The subscription is priced at Dhs39 and rolls continuously each month. Once you’ve signed up for the membership, you’ll be offered benefits such as 10 per cent instant cashback on Careem rides, five per cent on Hala rides and free food delivery from selected restaurants.

Members will also get unlimited access to Careem Bike at launch (introductory offer) and priority care support. Anyone who signs up will also get the first 30 days for free as a trial period.

The maximum cashback per ride is Dhs10, and when ordering food, the minimum order value should be Dhs40 for the free delivery offer to apply. Not all of the restaurants on the app are signed up for free delivery, there’s a green badge on the included options.

Careem’s VP of Customer, Clemence Dutertre commented: “Our Super App provides us with the perfect platform to achieve our vision of simplifying lives – offering our community the ability to utilise daily services in a single app.”

To subscribe, customers will need to update the Careem App and tap on “Careem Plus’ on the homescreen. If you don’t have the Careem app yet, you can download it from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

careeem.com