It’s Dubai’s Art Week, and to celebrate, there are two very special cultural events taking place. First is Art Dubai, being held for the first time in DIFC under The Gate Building until 3 April. The second is the neighbourhood’s very own DIFC Art Nights, which takes place from April 1 to 2 in the Gate Village. Expect eye-catching recycled pieces from Saule Suleimenova, neon artwork by Charlotte de Belle, mesmerising and playful scenes by Karim Tamerji, unique sculptures from Muatasim Alkubaisy, thought-provoking work by Hamzat Wasl Studio and regionally inspired pieces from Saeed Alamdani.

Of course, perusing the galleries is hungry work. That’s why DIFC, in collaboration with Dubai Food Festival, presents a number of award-winning, fine and casual dining opportunities across the Centre in a new campaign. ‘Art’s on the Menu‘ promises several exclusive dining promotions to those attending DIFC Arts Night.

Here’s a look at some of the amazing restaurants and offers available…

Indochine

The original in New York has welcomed celebrities including Andy Warhol and Cindy Crawford, and its Dubai outpost welcomes a similarly chic crowd. Only the second one in the world, Indochine serves up fusion French-Vietnamese cuisine in a tropical environment, split between the restaurant, bar and intimate covered terrace.

Deal: Petite Apres menu curated especially for Dubai Art Week. Enjoy three canapes and two glasses of wine for Dhs165

Available: April 1 and 2, noon to 8pm

@indochinedxb

Taqado

This popular homegrown Mexican kitchen serves up some of the city’s most popular tacos, burritos and street food in a quick and casual atmosphere.

Deal: 2-for-1 on selected medium burritos

Available: Until April 3

@taqadomexicankitchen

Piadera

Piadera celebrates the piadina, an Italian flatbread that’s folded and stuffed with a range of fillings. Think meat, a variety of vegetables, moreish cheeses, and chocolate. You’ll also find pasta, salads, mozzarella platters, Italian coffee, fresh juices and dessert.

Deal: Piadera set lunch for Dhs49. Choose between pasta or pizza and a soup or dessert, plus a soft drink.

Available: Until April 30

@piadera_official

Circle Café

Circle Café continues to be a magnet for health food fans (try the Mexican Chop Salad and the sweet potato fries), dessert addicts and, of course, bagel lovers. The falafel with pumpkin is also a favourite, and their carrot cake is becoming a Dubai institution.

Deal: 2-for-1 on all salads

Available: April 1 and 2

@circlecafe

Earth Kitchen

Earth Kitchen has taken over the DIFC Gate Avenue South Market Food Hall with its home baked, home roasted and delicious combinations. Its carefully crafted lunch tray meals have become extremely popular with much of the DIFC workforce.

Deal: 2-for-1 on all lunch trays

Available: April 1 and 2

@earthkitchenuae

JAX Burgers & Poutine Shop

Canada is a country that has given us many gifts, from tiny Timbits doughnuts to the warm smirk of Ryan Reynolds. Also, poutine. Poutine is the star attraction of Canadian cuisine and we adore these gravy-and-cheese-curd-topped fries. We’re only human after all. Try an authentic version at JAX, which makes poutine with homemade gravy and fresh hand cut IDAHO potatoes, alongside its fresh, pressed and grilled to order burgers.

Deal: Buy a burger and make it a combo for Dhs8

Available: Until April 30

@jaxburgerspoutine

Raw Music Store

Of course, there’s more to DIFC than galleries and top notch restaurants. There’s also a plethora of boutique shops and stores worth exploring. Raw Music Store is a perfect example. Considered one of Dubai’s premier sources for used rarities, ≠you’ll find a wide selection of vintage used records from all musical genres, as well as new and recent editions from renowned labels.

Deal: 20 per cent off second-hand vinyl records

Available: Until April 3

@rawmusicstoreme

Gate Village, Gate District, Gate Avenue and Marble Walk, DIFC, March 29 to April 3, 10am to 10pm, free entry. difc.ae/events/arts-menu