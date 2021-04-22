Address Beach Resort has two stunning spots to celebrate Ramadan in…

Address Beach Resort has been the hotel on everyone’s lips recently, thanks to the launch of its record-breaking rooftop infinity pool. If you’re looking for a new place to celebrate Ramadan, Address Beach Resort has two tempting options.

First begin at The Restaurant, a signature in all Address Hotels, where you can break your fast overlooking Ain Dubai from the outdoor terrace. An extensive menu offers a plethora of dishes, from traditional soups to Arabic mezzeh and plenty of sumptuous desserts.

Children are welcome to enjoy The Qix Club, while adults relax and enjoy the mild weather from the comfortable outdoor seating area. There’s a wide selection of starters, mains and signature dishes on offer.

Iftar at The Restaurant is priced at Dhs198 per adult and Dhs99 for children (excluding The Qix Club) and guests can enjoy the experience between sunset and 10.30pm.

After an opulent iftar, diners are welcome to make their way to The Beach Grill where a relaxing suhoor is on offer between 10pm and 1am. Here you’ll also find beautiful views of the surrounding area, and the opportunity to work off your meal with a walk along the shore.

When you’re ready, a selection of grilled meats including prime beef tenderloin, minced chicken kebabs and lamb chops as well as grilled prawns and salmon will be waiting for you. Shisha is also available at The Beach Grill from 9pm each night.

Suhoor at The Beach Grill is priced at Dhs220 for adults and Dhs110 per child. Guests are welcome to choose indoor or outdoor seating at either venue.

For reservations, call 048798866 or email dineatbeachresort@addresshotels.com.

