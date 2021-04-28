There are changes to the public transport timings as well…

Eid Al Fitr is not too far away, so we can expect a few days of free parking in Dubai as the public holiday dates get announced. But did you know, you can enjoy free parking for two hours per day during Ramadan?

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that drivers will not be charged to park between the hours of 6pm and 8pm during Ramadan. As such, parking tariffs have been split into two shifts for the holy month.

This means that between Saturday and Thursday, parking is charged only between the hours of 8am and 6pm, and then 8pm and 12am in all zones. Parking in Tecom Parking Zone F is charged between 8am and 6pm only. Multi level car parking operates 24 hours per day.

#DidYouKnow that the public parking tariff applies to all parking zones during #Ramadan, from Saturday to Thursday from 8 AM to 6 PM and from 8 PM to 12 AM? For more details, visit our website: https://t.co/PilKMHGYIT pic.twitter.com/4nrneHVB2U — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 26, 2021

Ramadan hours have changed on public transport also.

On the Dubai Metro, the red line will run between 5am and midnight Saturday to Wednesday, 5am to 1am on Thursdays, and 10am to 1am on Fridays. The green line will operate from 5.30am to midnight between Saturday and Wednesday, 5.30am to 1am on Thursdays and 10am to 1am on Fridays.

The Dubai Tram will run between 6am to 1am from Saturday to Thursday, and 9am to 1am on Fridays. For the full list of working hours for public transport and parking during Ramadan, check out the RTA website.

Image: Getty