There will be exhibitions, masterclasses, workshops and more throughout the year…

If you’re an artist or a great fan of art, take note. Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens – one of the city’s coolest neighbourhood hangout has unveiled a new plan – Project Art which is designed to empower Dubai’s art community.

The project is in alignment with the announcement made by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a ‘global capital for creative economy’.

The project will allow top local talent to display their works of art free of charge in a space in the award-winning property. And we’re not talking about some corner wall here. The hotel will allocate high-traffic areas in the hotel to make sure visitors will be able to see the art.

Additionally, the resident artist can also host educational masterclasses and impromptu creative workshops.

The initiative launches on Friday April 30 and the first artist who will be showcasing their work will be German-born, Florian Kriechbaumer. The photographer will be displaying a photography collection called Timeblend Dubai. His photographs depict the day-to-night transition of various iconic views of Dubai.

Speaking about his residency, Kriechbaumer stated ‘My workshops will help widen the skills of anyone with basic knowledge and understanding of photography. The goal is to inspire people to try new compositions and hone techniques for capturing unique images.’

Looking back to when Kriechbaumer first came to the country in 2004, he stated that there were very few cultural and art events. He added, ‘The dedication of the leadership to encourage and support artists has opened up a lot of opportunities, with whole districts focused on creativity.’

The artist will also be available to meet visitors during the weekend. His displays will also be available to purchase.

For local artists who would like a chance to display their works of art at the hotel under Project Art, call the hotel on 04 519 1111 or email: contactgreens@jumeirah.com for information.

Images: Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens