Sponsored:

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and a time when Muslims around the world abstain from eating, drinking or smoking between sunrise and sunset. And iftar is the meal served at sunset to break the fast.

This year, Ramadan is expected to start on April 12 until May 11 (depending on the sighting of the moon), and there are two different activations at Festival Plaza you need to check out.

Iftar For Good: Dinner Series

Festival Plaza is hosting an exclusive series of iftar dinners with six participating restaurants taking part namely Sumo Sushi, Dennys, Peppermill, Famous Daves, Tony Romas and Zaatar W Zeit.

The limited-edition set menu will be available at an exclusive rate and can be enjoyed at one-off events at each of the participating restaurants. So, hurry and book your spot to enjoy these exclusive offers.

While tucking into the food on offer is a great way to break your fast, here’s another reason to visit. In collaboration with the UAE Food Bank, every time guests dine at one of the Iftar for Good: Dinner Series events, Festival Plaza will donate a meal to someone in need.

To experience this exclusive set menu, guests must book their spots in advance on this link here.

Dine & Win

Additionally, guests can also stand a chance to win Dhs10,000 in weekly draws during the period of Ramadan which means a grand total of Dhs40,000 cash credit is up for grabs.

It will be redeemable through the Festival rewards app at various participating outlets at the mall.

Want to enter? All you need to do is spend a minimum of Dhs100 at Festival Plaza’s food and beverage outlets.

Winners will be announced weekly via email and the cash credit vouchers can be used at participating outlets at Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali. Vouchers can be redeemed until 15 June 2021. And if you’re planning on purchasing gifts for loved ones during Eid, this prize will certainly come in handy.

For more information, visit dubaifestivalplaza.com

Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali, Dubai, Ramadan expected dates April 12 to May 15, open daily during Ramadan from 10am to 12am. @dubaifestivalplaza

Images: Festival Plaza