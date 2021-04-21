The restaurant will be joined by a new private member’s club…

Chic French restaurant La Serre has been a Dubai staple for many years, sitting pretty on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard. Now the team behind the popular restaurant have decided to expand the brand, adding a second Dubai location.

The next location planned for La Serre is grand Dubai hotel, Habtoor Palace. Joining it will be another venue, an elite private members lounge named Dynasty. Both venues are pipped to open in Q3 2021.

Found in Dubai Habtoor City, the new La Serre will seat 300 guests, promising a ‘La Serre Boulangerie experience in the daytime, and sophisticated Bistro Chic ambiance in the evening’.

The current venue offers French fine-dining, with dishes such as white truffle risotto, whole sea bass in salt crust and lobster linguini, so you can expect a similar standard when the new restaurant opens later this year.

Ralph Homer, CEO and co-founder of Lincoln Hospitality, which operates La Serre, commented: “As we embark on our expansion journey, we have decided to take our first step locally, following high demand from our customers. Knowing where they like to enjoy the finer things in life, Habtoor Palace was the perfect fit for La Serre.”

Dynasty will open around the same time, offering a super luxe lounge to act as a ‘playground’ for Dubai’s movers and shakers. Open from 9pm until the early hours of the morning, the new venue promises a world class entertainment programme.

While we’re not sure yet what either of the new venues will look like, we’ll keep you updated as we know more.

La Serre, Habtoor Palace, Habtoor City, opening Q3 2021. laserre.com