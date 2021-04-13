Sponsored: The Festival Plaza Book Club is free to join…

Reading. It has a lot of benefits including escapism, stress reduction and much more. And if you love the written word, a book club is one group you need to be a part of.

If you’re keen to join one – Festival Plaza Book Club is hosting their next event at Jamaica Blue at Festival Plaza in Jebel Ali on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11am.

‘The Midnight Library’ by Matt Haig will be discussed and if you don’t own the book, you can make your purchase at Booktopia at Festival Plaza in Jebel Ali Village. If you’re a book club member, you will be able to avail an exclusive book club member discount of 20 per cent on your purchase if you download the Festival Rewards app.

The app also gives members discounts on other outlets such as Marks and Spencer, Jamaica Blue and more.

Returning to lead the book club’s discussions this month will be travel TV presenter, author and editor – Sarah Hedley Hymers.

Why do you need to be a part of a book club? Sarah shares her thoughts in the video below.

Excited to join? All you need to do to join is register on this link here. After which you will receive further information on how you can join the event. You’ll have to be quick though as seats are limited.

The best news? Festival Plaza Book Club is free to join.

New members will also receive a tote bag containing a bookmark, a coffee mug, water bottles and more, courtesy of Booktopia.

The next book for the following meeting in May 2021 will also be discussed and you can purchase it at Booktopia for a discount.

Parents, if you have little ones, bring them along to the mall and you can leave them at Booktopia with a nanny or a guardian over the age of 15. They will be able to enjoy their very own book club session where children books such as Monkey Puzzle and Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson will be read.

The meetings will take place once every month, so don’t worry if you miss out this time. Additionally, join the Festival Plaza Book Club Facebook group where you can have further discussions outside of the events with other avid readers.

Festival Plaza Book Club, Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali, Dubai, April 24, 11am to 12pm, free to enter but registration is a must. @dubaifestivalplaza

Images: Festival Plaza Jebel Ali