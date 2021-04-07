Who wants to be a grown up anyway?

Do you ever miss the days where it was acceptable to play all day on a Saturday? Those days are now back with the launch of Love Parties’ Playground. Now at BFF Pub and Sports Bar, Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel, every Saturday is for playing.

Complete with interactive games such as virtual golf and football, darts, Jenga, pool and snooker, Playground is the ideal place to kick back with some mates and just have fun. There’s also 23 large screens broadcasting the biggest live sporting events.

Every Saturday between 1pm and 10pm, head down to BFF Pub and Sports Bar, for fun board games, a virtual kickabout or catching the latest Premier League match.

There’s deals on food and drinks too, with five drinks tokens for Dhs155 and five starters for Dhs99, or Dhs25 individually. Dishes include nachos, beef sliders and buffalo wings while on the drinks menu there’s cocktails, spirits, wine and beer.

Love Parties are known for throwing some of the biggest bashes in the city, including Hidden Brunch at Tesoro and Treehouse, We Brunch and The Stage at Pizza Express. As our focus shifts away from crazy blowouts and more towards casual hangout spots, Love Parties created Playground to provide a destination for Dubai residents to have fun in safe environment.

Playground, BFF Pub and Sports Bar, Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel, Ibn Battuta, Saturdays, 1pm to 10pm. lovepartiesgroup.com