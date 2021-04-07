Be ‘the first in line’ to get tickets for this spectacular show…

Abba fans – this one’s for you! The smash hit musical featuring the legendary band’s timeless songs is coming to Dubai Opera. Mamma Mia! will be taking to the stage from September 13 to 22, 2021.

The live show has been touring the world for 22 years, and now it’s Dubai’s turn to get in on the Dancing Queen action. If you’re not familiar with the story, it’s a sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads unfolding on a Greek island idyll.

To date, the musical has been seen by over 65 million people in 50 productions and translated into 16 different languages. Mamma Mia! became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People’s Republic of China in 2011.

Expect upbeat catchy tunes that you can’t help but sing along to, from Money Money Money and Gimmie Gimmie Gimmie to Voulez-Vous and Thank You For the Music. Abba’s loveable setlist is the backbone of Mamma Mia!’s undeniable success.

In 2008, Mamma Mia! was made into a movie, became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time, along with a sequel 10 years later, both produced by Judy Craymer who created the musical in 1999 and still produces it to this day.

Judy Craymer said: “We are really thrilled to be bringing Mamma Mia! to Dubai to the extraordinarily beautiful Dubai Opera as we celebrate 22 years since the much-loved musical first opened in London’s West End. Mamma Mia! is a truly heart-warming story and we can’t wait thttps://www.dubaiopera.com/o celebrate the wonderful music of ABBA with the audiences of Dubai”.

Ticketing information is due to be announced soon.

Mamma Mia!, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Sept 13 to 22. mamma-mia.com dubaiopera.com